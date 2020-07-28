comscore Motorola Razr 2020 foldable smartphone leaked in new render images
Motorola Razr 2020 foldable smartphone leaked in new render images

The new folding Motorola Razr 2020 can now be seen in these leaked images.

  Published: July 28, 2020 2:30 PM IST
Photo: Evleaks

Last year, Motorola launched its revamped Razr smartphone with a flexible OLED display. The phone raised a lot of interest in its day, and it was well-received by the public. However, despite its price of Rs 1,24,999 ($1,500), it had lower specifications than other flagships. The device also did not have a SIM card compartment (it only supports eSIM), and its construction raised some doubts. Also Read - Motorola Edge, One Fusion+, G7 Power kernel source codes released

Now, it seems that the company has decided to launch its successor and is preparing the new Razr 2020, which has just been leaked thanks to a well-known source. According to Evan Blass, the new phone is known as the Motorola Razr 5G, and it would follow the footsteps of its predecessor. The device may have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC chip with 5G connectivity instead of the high-end Snapdragon 865 SoC. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today: Price in India, offers, specifications and more

The leaked render images show the “Mercury Silver” color variant of the Motorola Razr 2020 or Razr 5G. In terms of design, it closely resembles the look of the foldable Razr that was released in 2019. The new smartphone is likely to feature a flexible 6.2-inch Flex View P-OLED display and a secondary Quick View G-OLED display of 2.7 inches. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench; may sport 4GB RAM

Motorola Razr 2020: Specifications and leaked features

We can also expect it to feature improved cameras compared to Razr 2019, which mounted a 5-megapixel front camera and a 16-megapixel rear camera. Now, the new Razr 2020 could feature a 20-megapixel front camera. While the smartphone’s rear camera will have a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 sensor.

Moreover, the new Razr 2020 was also recently certified in China. The listing showcased the presence of 18W fast charging compared to 15W support from its predecessor. The Razr 5G is also expected to house a 2,845mAh battery vs. the Razr 4G’s 2,510mAh battery. The Motorola Razr 2020 is likely to launch in September, as confirmed by a company executive a few months ago.

