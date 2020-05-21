Motorola Razr 2nd gen foldable phone confirmed for this year

Motorola is going to launch the 2nd generation of its Motorola Razr foldable phone this year. This was mentioned in a podcast by Lenovo executive. He is quoted saying, “There’s a new iteration [of the Razr – ed] coming up. There’s one in September I think, coming up.” This timeline means we might see another Razr phone launching in 2020 itself. The first version went on sale in February but it got mixed reviews for its durability and price tag. Also Read - Motorola Edge+ launched in India with 108MP camera, Snapdragon 865: Price in India, offers and more

Motorola Razr is the iconic phone from the company that got its second-coming in November last year. After multiple delays, the phone went on sale in 2020, which included markets like India. The foldable phone was launched in the country for Rs 1.25 lakh, which was deemed too high for its features and hardware on board. Also Read - Moto Razr 2019 goes on sale in India for Rs 1,24,999; check details

We’re hoping the 2nd gen Moto Razr is not only cheaper but manages to offer solidity and longer battery life. Also Read - Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design with better specifications: Report

The phone has two screens. The outer one sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. On the inside is a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of a flagship-grade chipset. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with Android 10 update expected soon. You get a 16-megapixel sensor which is placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch. Similar to most devices, this notch is located on top of the bigger display.

The offers 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5., GPS, NFC, and Type-C port at the bottom. The foldable device packs a 2,510mAh battery, something quite tiny for a modern smartphone. The company claims that customers can get a full day’s battery life with this foldable device. It supports 15W fast-charging as well.

