Motorola Razr 5G 2020 leaks in new gold colors

Motorola Razr 5G 2020 leaks in gold color, highlights massive bezels and huge chin

The latest leaked renders of the Motorola Razr 5G have shown it in a gold finish. The gold color is restricted to the chin and the frame of the device similar to the first-gen model.

  • Published: September 7, 2020 2:45 PM IST
Motorola Razr 5G Gold

Source: Evan Blass

Motorola stunned the world last year with its Razr folding phone and soon after, there were leaks of a second version. The new Razr 5G is launching in China on September 10 with a host of major upgrades. Leaks have so far suggested a massive upgrade over the 4G model in terms of performance. And, as is the norm, renders of the phone are now floating all across the Internet. This time, photos of the gold Razr 5G are all yours to feast your eyes on. Also Read - Motorola Razr official renders have leaked, reassure improved design and specifications

Renowned tipster Evan Blass has shared the official renders of the upcoming Razr 5G 2020 on his Twitter feed. Photos of the standard all-black Razr were revealed to the world last week and now, it’s time for the gold version. Similar to the gold variant of the current-gen Razr, the new model also wears the color in utmost fashion. Also Read - Motorola teases Moto Razr 5G launch in China for September 10

Motorola Razr 5G in gold: Is there anything new?

The Motorola Razr 5G is gold is identical to the black variant, save for the color. The gold trims cover the rear panel and the frame of the phone. Even the hinge is done in the gold trim, thereby enhancing the look. The display sizes remain similar to the one in the black variant. It, however, gives us an idea about the thick bezels on the Razr 5G. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the new Razr 5G will have a lot of chunky bezels around it. The side bezels are thick and there’s a still a notch up top. The notch holds the camera and earpiece similar to the current generation Razr. The chin at the bottom is huge and the gold color only highlights that Motorola hasn’t done anything to shrink its size.

Moto Razr 5G

However, the rear panel now seems to be made of glass. This is unlike the plastic back of the current-gen Razr. Additionally, there’s a capacitive fingerprint sensor well concealed under the Motorola batwing logo. Unlike the old Razr, there’s no golden trim surrounding the main camera.

Expected specifications

Leaks have so far suggested the new Razr to get a performance upgrade over the outgoing model. Motorola is going for a Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The new chipset enables 5G connectivity for the phone. The display sizes are said to remain unchanged, except for a slight increase in the size of the outer display.

Elsewhere, the Motorola Razr 5G will get a 48-megapixel single main camera. The inner front camera will also be upgraded to a 20-megapixel sensor. A 2800mAh battery is going to keep the phone alive for a longer duration over the outgoing model.

Best Sellers