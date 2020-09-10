Motorola Razr 5G announced: Price, specs and India launch

Earlier this year, Motorola debuted its first-generation Razr in many global markets as its first folding smartphone. Now, Motorola has come up with a second-generation upgrade to the Razr, called the Razr 5G. It starts at a lower price of $1,399 and promises lots of refinements as well as upgrades over the first-generation model. It will go on sale initially in China and select European markets before heading over to India later. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ sale today via Flipkart: Price in India, features

Similar to the first-generation Razr, the Razr 5G comes in only a single variant. You get 256GB storage as standard and that's non-expandable. RAM gets a bump to 8GB from the 6GB of the older model. The black and gold color variants make it to the new model as well. That said, there's a new "Liquid Mercury" (silver) variant that reminds us of the original Razr from 2004.

Motorola Razr 5G specifications

As the name suggests, the Motorola Razr 5G supports the low-band 5G networks. The 5G support comes courtesy of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. This chip offers a substantial upgrade in performance over the Snapdragon 710 of the original Razr. Additionally, it comes with Motorola's version of near-stock Android, complete with the minor UI tweaks.

The major upgrades to the Razr 5G come in terms of design and durability. Motorola has polished the design from last year and made it well-rounder – literally! The edgy corners of the old Razr make way for the curvy shape. The chin loses its bulk and now proudly holds the USB-C port, a loudspeaker, and a SIM-card slot. The fingerprint sensor goes to the back under the Motorola batwing logo. The rear panel ditches the plastic in favor of glass.

Motorola has also reinforced the hinge mechanism to prevent any sort of creaking noise. The hinge now has fewer moving parts than before and it still manages to avoid the permanent crease you find on the folding phones from Samsung. The display still slides underneath the chin to avoid the crease and achieve a zero-gap closure.

The inner display is a still a 6.2-inch OLED display with 876 x 2142 pixel resolution while the 2.7-inch Quick View display has a resolution of 800 x 600. The Quick View display can now let you open many apps as well as detailed notifications in the form of cards. You can even reply to the messages with a mini QWERTY keyboard.

Motorola has also upgraded the cameras on the phone. The main camera is now using a 48-megapixel sensor that produces pixel binned shots of 12-megapixel. This is accompanied by OIS and laser autofocus. The inner selfie camera is now a 20-megapixel unit. The Razr 5G relies on a 2800mAh battery and comes with a 15W fast charging system.