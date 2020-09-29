Motorola Razr 5G confirmed to launch in India

Motorola is coming up with a host smart home appliances in the next few weeks. While the appliances are done in collaboration with Flipkart, there’s one product that’s 100 percent original to Motorola. It’s the Razr and in the next few weeks, Motorola is bringing the Razr 5G to India. The company launched it in China a few weeks ago and it’s now coming to our market. Also Read - Motorola E7 Plus review: Best camera smartphone under Rs 10,000

The Razr 5G is a generational upgrade to the original Moto Razr from 2019. Launched globally, the new model brings 5G connectivity as advertised but doesn’t skip on improvements to crucial areas. It carries a price tag of $1,399 in the US, which is almost on par with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Motorola promises notable upgrades over the older model, especially in terms of performance and camera. Also Read - Motorola-branded Smart Refrigerators with Wi-Fi tipped to launch soon in India

Motorola Razr 5G specifications

The new Motorola Razr 5G comes equipped with a Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Unlike the first-generation Razr, the Razr 5G lets you use a physical SIM card and an eSIM card, thereby offering dual SIM connectivity. The Razr 5G relies on a 2800mAh battery and comes with a 15W fast charging system. Also Read - Motorola teases Razr 5G, smart home appliances for India this festive season

The design of the new model remains similar to the older model. However, changes come in the form of a glass rear panel at the back instead of plastic. The fingerprint sensor on the Razr 5G is located at the back under the Motorola logo. The new model also goes for a sleeker chin compared to the older model.

On the outside, you have the 2.7-inch Quick View display that now gets additional features. You can respond to apps and notifications right from the front display. You can even use apps and play games, provided they support the smaller display. The 6.2-inch display on the inside now uses an improved hinge system to avoid a permanent crease.

When it comes to the cameras, the Razr 5G gets notable upgrades to the sensors. The main camera on the Razr uses a 48-megapixel sensor. This is coupled with OIS and advanced Night Vision mode. This camera can be used to take selfies using the Quick View display as a viewfinder. The second camera on the inside is a 20-megapixel sensor that promises improved performance.