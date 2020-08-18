Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery

Motorola is expected to bring an updated version of its foldable smartphone soon. The device is likely to be called the Moto Razr 5G, and as its name implies, it will bring 5G technology to the device. Besides, some general modifications will also be made. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 with 5,000mAh battery spotted on FCC Certification site

Now, a new leak has confirmed the device's battery capacity, which remains similar to the first version. The leaked specifications of the Motorola Razr 5G were listed by TUV Rheinland certification. The listing shows various information regarding the device, including its battery capacity and its model name.

Motorola Razr 5G battery certification

As seen in the certification, the Motorola Razr 5G has the model number XT 2071. In addition, it is also clear that the company is working on up to four different variants of the folding smartphone, namely: XT 2071-2, XT 2071-3, XT 2071-4, and XT 2071-5.

All variants are powered by two interconnected but physically separate batteries. This has exactly the same configuration as the current Razr, in addition to other devices. The batteries in the new foldable have the model numbers LS30 and LS40.

The LS30 battery is smaller, with a typical capacity of 1255mAh and a nominal capacity of 1180mAh. The second, the LS40, has a nominal capacity of 1453mAh. Combined, the total battery of the device must be 2633mAh. If Motorola confirms this capability, the Razr 5G should come with a typical 2800 mAh battery. The documents also confirm that the company is equipping the smartphone with support for 18W fast charging.

This is a small improvement over the current device. The Razr (2019) has a 2,500mAh battery, which has been widely criticized for not being enough. It is expected that other device hardware will also undergo updates, such as SoC, for example. However, nothing has yet been confirmed as of yet. Motorola will hold a launch event on September 9th. The company will likely show its updated foldable smartphone on this date, revealing all the specifications included in the second version.