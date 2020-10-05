Earlier this year, Motorola launched the Razr flagship as its first folding smartphone. Just a few months later ahead of the festive season, the second generation Razr 5G is here too. Motorola has launched it to today via an online event and it brings a host of upgrades over the outgoing model. The new Razr 5G has only a single variant in India that costs Rs 1,24,999. However, launch offers bring down the price to Rs 1,14,999 on Flipkart. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G launching in India on October 5; Check price, specifications

The Razr 5G comes to India with only a single variant. You will get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage as standard. Motorola is only bringing the Polished Graphite (silver) variant to India at the moment. HDFC Bank customers can avail an additional cashback of Rs 10,000, thereby bringing down the price to Rs Rs 1.15 lakhs. Jio customers can also save up to Rs 14,997 on the Razr 5G. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G confirmed to launch in India with improved Quick View display

Motorola Razr 5G specifications

The Razr 5G is the second folding smartphone from Motorola this year for the premium segment. The new model now supports 5G connectivity and gets performance upgrades all around. The design of the phone remains unchanged mostly but Motorola has refined it to make it comfortable. You can read our first impressions of the Motorola Razr 5G. Also Read - Motorola E7 Plus review: Best camera smartphone under Rs 10,000

The Razr 5G comes with a 6.2-inch 21:9 foldable OLED display. This display makes use of the same clever hinge mechanism from the 2019 Razr. Hence, despite folding the display, you won’t see any crease on it. The display even slides underneath the chin to help avoid the crease. Motorola has made the Razr 5G water repellant as well.

There’s a 2.7-inch Quick View display on the outside that now has more functions than before. Users can run full smartphone apps from the Quick View display. One can respond to messages, make calls, and even take selfies using the main camera. Speaking of the camera, there’s still a single 48-megapixel camera that promises superior performance, even in low light situations. There’s also a 20-megapixel video camera on top of the main display.

As for performance, the Razr 5G relies on a Snapdragon 765G chipset. This is vastly superior to the Snapdragon 710 of the original Razr. Motorola is offering a near-stock and clean build of Android 10 with the usual Motorola customization options. The Razr 5G is assured of two Android OS upgrades and three years of security support. There is 8GB RAM and 256GB storage onboard to help with things.

The Razr 5G also gets a physical SIM card tray along with the eSIM functionality. A 2800mAh battery promises to keep the phone alive for an entire day. There’s support for 15W fast charging via a USB-C port.