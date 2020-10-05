comscore Motorola Razr 5G launched in India at a price of Rs 1.15 lakhs | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Razr 5G launched in India at Rs 1.15 lakhs, brings 5G and other mega upgrades
News

Motorola Razr 5G launched in India at Rs 1.15 lakhs, brings 5G and other mega upgrades

News

The Motorola Razr 5G brings a host of the specifications upgrades as well as new colors at an even lower price than ever. The Razr 5G will go on sale from October 12 via retail outlets and Flipkart.

  • Published: October 5, 2020 1:06 PM IST
Motorola Razr 5G (19)

Earlier this year, Motorola launched the Razr flagship as its first folding smartphone. Just a few months later ahead of the festive season, the second generation Razr 5G is here too. Motorola has launched it to today via an online event and it brings a host of upgrades over the outgoing model. The new Razr 5G has only a single variant in India that costs Rs 1,24,999. However, launch offers bring down the price to Rs 1,14,999 on Flipkart. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G launching in India on October 5; Check price, specifications

The Razr 5G comes to India with only a single variant. You will get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage as standard. Motorola is only bringing the Polished Graphite (silver) variant to India at the moment. HDFC Bank customers can avail an additional cashback of Rs 10,000, thereby bringing down the price to Rs Rs 1.15 lakhs. Jio customers can also save up to Rs 14,997 on the Razr 5G. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G confirmed to launch in India with improved Quick View display

WATCH: Redmi 9 Camera Review

Motorola Razr 5G specifications

The Razr 5G is the second folding smartphone from Motorola this year for the premium segment. The new model now supports 5G connectivity and gets performance upgrades all around. The design of the phone remains unchanged mostly but Motorola has refined it to make it comfortable. You can read our first impressions of the Motorola Razr 5G. Also Read - Motorola E7 Plus review: Best camera smartphone under Rs 10,000

Motorola Razr 5G

The Razr 5G comes with a 6.2-inch 21:9 foldable OLED display. This display makes use of the same clever hinge mechanism from the 2019 Razr. Hence, despite folding the display, you won’t see any crease on it. The display even slides underneath the chin to help avoid the crease. Motorola has made the Razr 5G water repellant as well.

There’s a 2.7-inch Quick View display on the outside that now has more functions than before. Users can run full smartphone apps from the Quick View display. One can respond to messages, make calls, and even take selfies using the main camera. Speaking of the camera, there’s still a single 48-megapixel camera that promises superior performance, even in low light situations. There’s also a 20-megapixel video camera on top of the main display.

As for performance, the Razr 5G relies on a Snapdragon 765G chipset. This is vastly superior to the Snapdragon 710 of the original Razr. Motorola is offering a near-stock and clean build of Android 10 with the usual Motorola customization options. The Razr 5G is assured of two Android OS upgrades and three years of security support. There is 8GB RAM and 256GB storage onboard to help with things.

Motorola Razr 5G announced with 6.2-inch folding display and 5G, coming to India soon

Also Read

Motorola Razr 5G announced with 6.2-inch folding display and 5G, coming to India soon

The Razr 5G also gets a physical SIM card tray along with the eSIM functionality. A 2800mAh battery promises to keep the phone alive for an entire day. There’s support for 15W fast charging via a USB-C port.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 5, 2020 1:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Motorola Razr 5G launched in India at Rs 1.15 lakhs: Know more
News
Motorola Razr 5G launched in India at Rs 1.15 lakhs: Know more
Vivo V20 India launch set for October 13: Check specifications, features and more

News

Vivo V20 India launch set for October 13: Check specifications, features and more

Xiaomi Mi 10T series launch in India on October 15: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T series launch in India on October 15: All you need to know

Infinix Hot 10 launched in India

News

Infinix Hot 10 launched in India

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM

News

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM

Most Popular

Infinix Note 7 Review

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Review

Asus ZenBook 14 UM425 review

Oppo Enco W51 review: Great audio with ANC now more accessible

Dell Alienware m15 R3 Review

Motorola Razr 5G launched in India at Rs 1.15 lakhs: Know more

Vivo V20 India launch set for October 13: Check specifications, features and more

Xiaomi Mi 10T series launch in India on October 15: All you need to know

Infinix Hot 10 launched in India

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 5G launched in India at Rs 1.15 lakhs: Know more

News

Motorola Razr 5G launched in India at Rs 1.15 lakhs: Know more
Motorola Razr 5G launching in India on October 5, to be sold via Flipkart

News

Motorola Razr 5G launching in India on October 5, to be sold via Flipkart
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000

हिंदी समाचार

ट्रिपल रियर कैमरे और स्लीक डिजाइन के साथ OPPO A15 हुआ टीज, जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च

Oppo ने लॉन्च किया 5 कैमरे वाला दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत

Infinix Hot 10 First Impressions Review: 10,000 रुपये से कम कीमत का बेहतर स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Bluetooth SIG से मिला अप्रूवल

Moto Razr 5G स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

Latest Videos

Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review
Infinix Note 7 Camera Review

Reviews

Infinix Note 7 Camera Review
Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 20, Asus Expert series, Jio Postpaid, iPhone 12, and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Motorola Razr 5G launched in India at Rs 1.15 lakhs: Know more
News
Motorola Razr 5G launched in India at Rs 1.15 lakhs: Know more
Vivo V20 India launch set for October 13: Check specifications, features and more

News

Vivo V20 India launch set for October 13: Check specifications, features and more
Xiaomi Mi 10T series launch in India on October 15: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T series launch in India on October 15: All you need to know
Infinix Hot 10 launched in India

News

Infinix Hot 10 launched in India
Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM

News

Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers