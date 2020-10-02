Motorola Razr 5G launching in India on October 5, to be sold via Flipkart

The original Moto Razr is considered an iconic smartphone. Last year, Motorola rebooted the Razr into a sleek foldable smartphone. Sadly, the device had rather underwhelming specifications and suffered from build quality issues. Recently, Motorola launched the Razr 5G, which has much better internals and promises to be better built as well. Motorola has now revealed that the second-generation foldable will launch in India on October 5, 12 pm. Just like last year’s Razr, this too will be sold via Flipkart. Interested buyers can head over to Motorola India’s website to register and receive the latest updates. Also Read - Motorola E7 Plus review: Best camera smartphone under Rs 10,000

The Motorola Razr 5G is expected to be more expensive in India as compared to the US. To recall, the second-generation foldable was launched at $1399 (roughly Rs 1.03 lakhs) in the US. The current Motorola Razr is available for Rs 1,24,999 on Flipkart and we expect the new phone to cost roughly the same. The Razr 5G is only available in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There are three colors on offer – Blush Gold, Liquid Mercury, and Polished Graphite.

Motorola Razr 5G specifications, features

The Motorola Razr 5G features a foldable 6.2-inch plastic OLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. There's also a usable 2.7-inch secondary OLED panel up front with an aspect ratio of 4:3. The 'Quick View' display allows users to respond to apps and notifications, use certain applications, and even play supported games.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with an Adreno 620 GPU. It runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and also comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, and a 2,800mAh battery with 15W Turbo Power fast charging support. Other features of note include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G, and NFC support, and a USB Type-C port.