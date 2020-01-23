comscore Motorola Razr foldable flip smartphone pre-orders from January 26, sale on February 6
Motorola Razr foldable flip smartphone pre-orders from January 26, sale on February 6

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the vertically foldable smartphone Moto Razr at $1,499.99 in the US on November 14.

  Published: January 23, 2020 3:10 PM IST
Motorola recently announced that there will be slight delay in the pre-order and launch timing of foldable Moto Razr due to significant demand. But contrary to the company statement, the US carrier Verizon on Wednesday announced that the phone will now be available for pre-order starting January 26, and will go on sale on February 6.

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched the vertically foldable smartphone Moto Razr at $1,499.99 in the US on November 14. Consumers looking to purchase the Motorola Razr can at $62.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment.

The 2019 Motorola Razr is a foldable display phone in the same flip form factor as the original Moto Razr from 2004. In the United States, Motorola had previously announced the availability date as December 26., which had gotten delayed until next announcement.

Moto Razr: Features, specifications

In terms of specifications, the Motorola phone has two screens. The outer one is a small 2.7-inch Quick View panel while the inner one is a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. There are two cameras as well. One 16-megapixel sensor placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch on the bigger display. The processor used is a Snapdragon 710 SoC.

To recall, Motorola recently confirmed that the Moto Razr “is coming soon to India”. The company started taking registrations on a dedicated page for India right after US launch. Motorola’s recent tweet doesn’t reveal the India launch subtle, but it seems that the launch might happen soon.

Features Motorola Razr
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Outer – 2.7-inch gOLED (600 x 800p) display, inner – 6.2-inch pOLED (2142 x 876p)
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 2,510mAh

  Published Date: January 23, 2020 3:10 PM IST

