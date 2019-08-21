Earlier this year Motorola revealed that the company is indeed working on a foldable phone. The upcoming device is said to flaunt an ‘open and close’ design, similar to the classic Razr phone. Now, a new report says that the foldable phone from Motorola would feature a large flexible screen on the inside. One might also witness a second screen on the front of the device. At the moment, the details regarding the screen sizes and their dimensions are still under the wraps.

The foldable Motorola phone will reportedly be a mid-range smartphone, unlike the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X. While the official launch is yet to be announced, Letsgodigital suggests that the phone maker could launch the phone before the end of this year. If rumors are to be believed, the Motorola Razr foldable phone will cost around $1500 (approximately Rs 107,500). This price is notably $500 cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy fold smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold price has been set at $1,980 (approximately Rs 141,200). The Huawei Mate X, on the other hand, could cost a whopping $2,600 (approximately Rs 1.85 lakh). The Motorola handset would be unveiled in the US, and in the UK as well. The cited source asserted that the phone could be available for purchase between December to January in Europe.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look

The Motorola Razr foldable phone is speculated to pack a Snapdragon 700 series chipset. The mid-range handset is said to come with a compact screen. Comparatively, the Samsung and Huawei foldable phones offer a large tablet-sized screen. The foldable Huawei phone offers separate 6.38-inch and 6.6-inch diagonal displays when folded. It transforms into an 8-inch screen when unfolded. The device flaunts a “Falcon Wing” design with a stretchable hinge. Recently, it was reported that the foldable device will not be released before November. Originally, the Mate X was scheduled to be released sometime in June.