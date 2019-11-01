comscore Motorola Razr foldable phone images leaked ahead of launch
Motorola Razr foldable phone images leaked ahead of November 13 launch

The leaked images remind us of the original Motorola Razr phone as the new one looks a lot like the classic Razr V3. The images show the phone from all the angles - the hinge mechanism, the main screen and more.

  • Published: November 1, 2019 10:06 AM IST
Motorola Razr foldable

(Photo credit: Evan Blass)

Motorola is set to launch its foldable Razr phone on November 13, as per a recent teaser. Ahead of the launch, Evan Blass has shared a few official-looking images of the phone, showing off the design of the foldable Razr. The leaked images remind us of the original Razr phone as the new one looks a lot like the classic Razr V3. The images show the phone from all the angles – the hinge mechanism, the main screen and more.

Unlike Samsung and Huawei, Motorola is likely to use a flip phone form factor for this foldable device. The latest leak suggests the handset might have a button. There could also be a front-facing fingerprint sensor on the chin. The images also hint that the phone will feature a front-facing camera that will allow you to capture both selfies and regular shots by folding out the display. One might also see a smaller display when it is folded.

(Photo credit: Evan Blass)

It would be different from the design seen with Samsung Galaxy FoldHuawei Mate X and Microsoft Surface Duo. The Razr is expected to be another expensive foldable smartphone and a report claimed it would cost $1,500. The leaks so far claim that it will be a Verizon exclusive when it goes on sale. The Motorola Razr foldable phone is speculated to pack a Snapdragon 710 processor.

The mid-range handset is said to come with either 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage or 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Mobielkopen, which is a Dutch website, suggests that the phone could offer a 2,730mAh battery. The big selling point will be the clamshell design which might make it less fragile than Galaxy Fold or Mate X. Besides, the Samsung Galaxy Fold costs Rs 1.65 lakh in India.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold
Price 164999
Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera)
Battery 4,380mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 1, 2019 10:06 AM IST

