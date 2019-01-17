Motorola's new RAZR foldable phone could cost $1,500: Report

The iconic Motorola RAZR phone is said to be in Lenovo’s plan for a revival. The foldable device will reportedly be available in February, exclusively via a US carrier, WSJ reports. While the prices of the foldable devices in the market are reportedly set around $1,600 (approximately Rs 112,000) for FlexPai, and $1,800 for the Samsung Galaxy F, the new RAZR phone too is expected to be priced around $1,500.

The foldable phone is reportedly still under development. In February 2018, Lenovo’s CEO reportedly teased a new version of RAZR and later in August, a few patent illustrations were also spotted, suggesting that the company could launch a flip phone with a foldable screen.

Besides, a Chinese company, named Royole is the first one to showcase a foldable phone, unveiled at CES 2019 earlier this month. The FlexPai was officially launched back in October 2018 in China. The smartphone leverages its own flexible AMOLED display technology and houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It comes in two RAM and storage options, including 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB/256GB configuration. On the software front, the foldable smartphone runs on the latest Android 9 Pie OS with the company’s custom Water OS skin.

The smartphone features a 7.8-inch foldable display. It bears a 16-megapixel and 24-megapixel selfie cameras, and is equipped with a USB Type-C port and a dual-SIM slot. It is said to go on sale in March for around $1,600 (approximately Rs 112,000).