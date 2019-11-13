Samsung and Huawei have already unveiled their foldable phones in the market. Now, its Motorola’s turn to show off the foldable device that it has been working on. The company is all set to launch its foldable Motorola Razr phone at an event in Los Angeles. Unlike Samsung and Huawei, Motorola is expected to use a flip phone form factor for its foldable phone. Here’s everything you need to know about the Motorola Razr.

2019 Motorola Razr expected specifications and other details

The big selling point of the Moto Razr will be the clamshell design which might make it less fragile than Galaxy Fold or Mate X. The new phone from Motorola might be slightly cheaper than the Galaxy Fold. Samsung’s foldable smartphone costs Rs 1.65 lakh in India. At the moment, it is unknown whether the brand will launch its foldable Razer phone in India or not. Considering the Galaxy Fold received a positive response, Motorola could also launch its 2019 Razr in the country.

A recent leak suggested that the handset could feature a front-facing camera that will allow you to capture both selfies and regular shots by folding out the display. One might also see a smaller display when it is folded. When unfolded, the Moto Razr is rumored to feature a 6.2-inch OLED display with a resolution of 876 x 2142 pixels. The secondary display is said to offer support for 600 x 800 pixels resolution.

Watch: Moto One Power First Look

The Moto Razr 2019 could draw its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. The Lenovo-owned company is expected to launch the device in two variants – 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. Motorola could add a 2,730mAh battery inside the device. It is likely to use Android as its operating system. Separately, Xiaomi is also said to be working on a foldable smartphone, as per a patent. This Xiaomi foldable phone will reportedly flaunt a whopping five pop-up cameras.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Price 164999 Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) Battery 4,380mAh