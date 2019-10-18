comscore Motorola Razr foldable smartphone launch teased on November 13
Motorola Razr foldable smartphone launch teased on November 13

Motorola Razr foldable is expected to feature a clamshell design and might be less fragile than Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X.

  Published: October 18, 2019 9:09 AM IST
Moto Razr foldable launch

Motorola is teasing the launch of its foldable Razr smartphone on November 13. Samsung, Huawei have already launched foldable smartphones and Microsoft joined the party with Surface Duo recently. Now, the Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to unveil its own foldable smartphone and has sent out invites for the event. The invite reads “An original unlike any other” suggesting this could be the rumored foldable smartphone. The GIF invitation, according to CNET, actually shows a liquid metal-esque material melting off and reveals what could be an actual foldable device.

Unlike Samsung and Huawei, Motorola is expected to leverage a flip phone form factor for this foldable device. It would be different from the design seen with Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X and Microsoft Surface Duo. The reference to the word ‘original’ in the invite serves as further reference to the resurrection of Razr brand. The event is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles and Motorola describes it as a “highly-anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon.”

Motorola Razr foldable phone expected to launch in December, price tipped

The invitation suggests this will be a big event for Motorola. The company invitation adds that there will be special guests and musical instruments at the event. It further describes the event as “a journey through immersive experiences.” The Motorola Razr foldable smartphone has been rumored to launch for sometime now. Initially, it was tipped to debut this summer but got shifted to the end of 2019 timeframe.

Motorola's new RAZR foldable phone could cost $1,500: Report

The Razr is expected to be another expensive foldable smartphone and a report claimed it would cost $1,500. The leaks so far claim that it will be a Verizon exclusive when it goes on sale. The big selling point will be the clamshell design which might make it less fragile than Galaxy Fold or Mate X. While HMD Global has been successful with bringing back nostalgic device, Motorola’s success has been mixed.

  Published Date: October 18, 2019 9:09 AM IST

