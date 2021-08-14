comscore Motorola Razr gets Android 11 update as Samsung launches new foldables
  • Home
  • News
  • OG Motorola Razr gets Android 11 update as Samsung launches new foldables
News

OG Motorola Razr gets Android 11 update as Samsung launches new foldables

News

The Motorola Razr from 2019 has started getting the Android 11 update with all the latest features and some Moto additions. Check details.

Motorola Razr 5G

The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G might be the eye candy for you and your wallet but let’s not forget the OG phone that started the modern-day flip phone trend. Yes, we are talking about the Motorola Razr that raised eyebrows around the world back in late 2019. With its iconic razr V3 design and a cutting-edge foldable display, it was the one to own. Today, in 2021, this Razr is getting the Android 11 update. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20 Fusion leaked prices hint at Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and OnePlus Nord CE rival

Yes, it does sound depressing for Motorola’s glamorous flagship of recent times to get Android 11 at a time when the world is readying itself for Android 12. That said, it is good to see Motorola keeping its promise of delivering an Android 11 update to this relic of the recent past, even though it focuses it efforts on getting the next Razr right with no launches this year. The update rollout is limited to units in the US. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 alternatives under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Poco M3 Pro, and more

Motorola Razr gets new Android update

The OG Razr from 2019 was essentially a midrange Android phone decked up in fancy clothes and holding a clever folding display. For a phone that was selling at a price of Rs 1.5 lakhs in early 2020, the Razr was using a dated and weak Snapdragon 710 chip, had just 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone had appalling cameras for its time. The build quality itself was questionable. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion price in India leaks ahead of official launch

flipkart electronics sale, flipkart electronics sale mobile phones, flipkart sale, iphone 11, samsung galaxy f62, motorola razr 2019, lg wing, realme narzo 30 pro 5g, pixel 4a, iphone 12, flipkart, mobile phone sale

However, the Razr got the concept right, especially with its crease-less folding display (thanks to a clever hinge that slid the display under the chin), and a large Quick View display; the latter being copied by Samsung for its latest Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

Motorola later refined its implementation with the Razr 5G and that proved to be a drastic improvement over the original model. The Razr 5G sold at a slightly lower price, was made out of better materials, had a modern Snapdragon 765G chip inside, supported 5G networks, offered better cameras, and more of everything.

Motorola, however, is taking time with the third generation Razr, as rumours suggest. The competition in the flip phone segment has gone up with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, which boasts of cutting edge specs, pretty design, and more smart features.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 14, 2021 1:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OG Motorola Razr gets Android 11 update as Samsung launches new foldables
News
OG Motorola Razr gets Android 11 update as Samsung launches new foldables
Twitter Blue Tick verification stops again, company to improve review process

Apps

Twitter Blue Tick verification stops again, company to improve review process

Realme breaks up with Realme X series to welcome Realme GT in India

Mobiles

Realme breaks up with Realme X series to welcome Realme GT in India

Xiaomi teases new Mi Notebook laptop for India, wants to jolt rivals with Thunderbolt 4

Laptops

Xiaomi teases new Mi Notebook laptop for India, wants to jolt rivals with Thunderbolt 4

Amazon Fire TV Cube brings best of Fire TV with hands-free voice control of the Echo

Features

Amazon Fire TV Cube brings best of Fire TV with hands-free voice control of the Echo

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OG Motorola Razr gets Android 11 update as Samsung launches new foldables

Twitter Blue Tick verification stops again, company to improve review process

Realme breaks up with Realme X series to welcome Realme GT in India

Xiaomi teases new Mi Notebook laptop for India, wants to jolt rivals with Thunderbolt 4

Google has rolled out call recording feature for Pixel devices globally

Amazon Fire TV Cube brings best of Fire TV with hands-free voice control of the Echo

Redmi India wants to strike a balance between 4G and 5G phones and not go all 5G just yet

Android 12: Key aspects to wait for, first list of compatible devices

Minecraft 1.18 update Experimental Snapshot 3: New biome, mob, and more

Reliance JioPhone Next to launch on September 10: Everything we know

Related Topics

Related Stories

OG Motorola Razr gets Android 11 update as Samsung launches new foldables

News

OG Motorola Razr gets Android 11 update as Samsung launches new foldables
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion leaked prices hint at Mi 11 Lite, Nord CE rival

Mobiles

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion leaked prices hint at Mi 11 Lite, Nord CE rival
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021
Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion price in India leaks ahead of official launch

News

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion price in India leaks ahead of official launch

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Codes for August: इन रिडीम कोड्स के जरिए फ्री में मिलेंगे कई आइटम्स

Twitter ने एक बार फिर से बंद की ब्लू टिक वेरिफिकेशन सर्विस

Deals of the day 14th August: आज सस्ते में खरीदें मॉनिटर और कम्प्यूटर एक्सेसरीज

iPhone 13 Series अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और कुछ खास बातें

Realme Band 2 को मिला Bluetooth सर्टिफिकेशन, नए डिजाइन और बड़ी डिस्प्ले के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series & Galaxy Buds 2 launched: Features, prices and more

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series & Galaxy Buds 2 launched: Features, prices and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Z Flip 3: All you need to know!

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Z Flip 3: All you need to know!
How to Schedule Emails in Gmail

Features

How to Schedule Emails in Gmail
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Everything you need to know about newly launched Mi Mix 4!

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Everything you need to know about newly launched Mi Mix 4!

News

OG Motorola Razr gets Android 11 update as Samsung launches new foldables
News
OG Motorola Razr gets Android 11 update as Samsung launches new foldables
Twitter Blue Tick verification stops again, company to improve review process

Apps

Twitter Blue Tick verification stops again, company to improve review process
Realme breaks up with Realme X series to welcome Realme GT in India

Mobiles

Realme breaks up with Realme X series to welcome Realme GT in India
Xiaomi teases new Mi Notebook laptop for India, wants to jolt rivals with Thunderbolt 4

Laptops

Xiaomi teases new Mi Notebook laptop for India, wants to jolt rivals with Thunderbolt 4
Google has rolled out call recording feature for Pixel devices globally

News

Google has rolled out call recording feature for Pixel devices globally

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Best Sellers