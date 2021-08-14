The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G might be the eye candy for you and your wallet but let’s not forget the OG phone that started the modern-day flip phone trend. Yes, we are talking about the Motorola Razr that raised eyebrows around the world back in late 2019. With its iconic razr V3 design and a cutting-edge foldable display, it was the one to own. Today, in 2021, this Razr is getting the Android 11 update. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20 Fusion leaked prices hint at Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and OnePlus Nord CE rival

Yes, it does sound depressing for Motorola’s glamorous flagship of recent times to get Android 11 at a time when the world is readying itself for Android 12. That said, it is good to see Motorola keeping its promise of delivering an Android 11 update to this relic of the recent past, even though it focuses it efforts on getting the next Razr right with no launches this year. The update rollout is limited to units in the US. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 alternatives under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Poco M3 Pro, and more

Motorola Razr gets new Android update

The OG Razr from 2019 was essentially a midrange Android phone decked up in fancy clothes and holding a clever folding display. For a phone that was selling at a price of Rs 1.5 lakhs in early 2020, the Razr was using a dated and weak Snapdragon 710 chip, had just 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone had appalling cameras for its time. The build quality itself was questionable. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion price in India leaks ahead of official launch

However, the Razr got the concept right, especially with its crease-less folding display (thanks to a clever hinge that slid the display under the chin), and a large Quick View display; the latter being copied by Samsung for its latest Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G.

Motorola later refined its implementation with the Razr 5G and that proved to be a drastic improvement over the original model. The Razr 5G sold at a slightly lower price, was made out of better materials, had a modern Snapdragon 765G chip inside, supported 5G networks, offered better cameras, and more of everything.

Motorola, however, is taking time with the third generation Razr, as rumours suggest. The competition in the flip phone segment has gone up with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, which boasts of cutting edge specs, pretty design, and more smart features.