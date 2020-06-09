comscore Motorola Razr Gold now available in India on Flipkart | BGR India
Motorola Razr Gold now available in India on Flipkart

The Motorola Razr is the iconic phone from the company that got its modern foldable display version with Android.

  Published: June 9, 2020 11:58 AM IST
Motorola has started selling its Moto Razr Gold variant in India as well. The foldable display phone is up for purchase on Flipkart at same price as the black variant. The Motorola Razr is the iconic phone from the company that got its modern foldable display version with Android in November last year. After multiple delays, the phone went on sale in 2020. It is available in the Indian market for Rs 1.25 lakh (Rs 1,24,999). Also Read - Motorola One Fusion series full specifications and price leaked ahead of launch

Motorola Razr (2019): Specifications

Now, let’s take a look at the specifications and features of the foldable Motorola phone, we get two displays on the smartphone. The outer one sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. On the inside is a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with two cameras, one on the front and the second on the inside. The primary 16-megapixel sensor is placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch. Similar to most devices, this notch is located on top of the bigger display. Also Read - Flipkart TV Days: Deals on Mi 4X TV, Motorola 4K Smart TV with wireless gamepad, Mi 4A Pro TV

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of a flagship-grade chipset. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with an Android 10 update expected soon. The company further reveals that it is working on custom solutions to add support for the second screen. Currently, the front screen only supports notifications along with playback controls. Also Read - Motorola launches Moto G Fast, Moto E 2020 with Android 10

The Motorola Razr also comes with 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5., GPS, NFC, and Type-C port at the bottom. RAZR runs on a 2,510mAh battery, something quite tiny for a modern smartphone. The company claims that customers can get a full day’s battery life with this foldable device. The smartphone offers support for 15W fast-charging tech.

  • Published Date: June 9, 2020 11:58 AM IST

