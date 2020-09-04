Motorola Razr 2020 official renders and specs leak

We have long known Motorola’s plans for a second-generation Razr launching in 2020. As of now, we know the new Razr will be a 5G smartphone and bring a host of upgrades. The phone is launching in China on September 10 and before it happens, leaks have come up showing its official renders. The Razr 5G will get a host of performance upgrades and some design tweaks as well. Also Read - Motorola teases Moto Razr 5G launch in China for September 10

The leaked renders found via Slashleaks and one from Evan Blass show the Razr 2020 in all its glory from all the angles you can dream of. The new model carries the same design as the original Razr albeit with a few refinements. The entire body now appears to be made of glass than plastic from the first-gen model. The fingerprint sensor has shifted from the chin on the front to the back. In fact, it sits under the Motorola batwing logo similar to the current bunch of Motorola phones. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 review: Easy to recommend

The main camera also seems to have a newer design with a single camera. The report suggests that this one will have a 48-megapixel sensor. It remains to be seen whether Motorola opts for a flagship Sony sensor on the new Razr or sticks to a midrange Samsung sensor from its cheaper phones. The inner camera will also be upgraded to a 20-megapixel unit from the 5-megapixel one of the outgoing model. Also Read - Motorola One 5G स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 765G, 48MP क्वार्ड कैमरा सेटअप और 5000mAh के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Speaking of the inside, there’s a similar 6.3-inch foldable OLED display with a Razr-esque notch on the top. The renders show a clean and near-stock version of Android. The button placements seem to be different than the current generation model. That said, the display still has thick bezels and the chin is still stubby.

Despite the old design, the new Razr 5G continues to look attractive. In terms of the specifications, the leak suggests upgrades in other areas too. There’s a Snapdragon 765G chipset promising 5G connectivity and improvement in performance. The phone will rely on a small 2800mAh battery and it will weigh 190 grams overall.

Moto Razr expected price

The upcoming 2020 Motorola Razr 5G will come in an upgrade to the current generation model. Given the specifications, the new model could be more expensive than the outgoing version. The 2019 model costs Rs 1,24,999 in India and if the new one ever comes to our shores, it could easily cross the figure. This is despite Motorola using midrange specifications on the new model as well.



Nonetheless, the new Razr will go up against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The Samsung alternative has a more powerful Snapdragon 865 Plus chip and faster charging speeds. Rumours suggest Motorola may limit the new Razr to China and the US market.