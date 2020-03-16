Motorola Razr set to launch today; Here is how to watch

Smartphone maker Motorola is all set to launch its much anticipated foldable smartphone, the classic Motorola Razr. The company will launch the smartphone at an online event today at 12:30 PM. Motorola canceled the on-ground event to an online event after taking stock of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As noted previously, the company will launch its first foldable smartphone in the Indian market. The India launch comes months after the company unveiled the smartphone on the global stage last year. The new Motorola Razr is a re-engineered version of the iconic Motorola Razr that launched back in 2005.

Motorola Razr launch event: Here is how to watch

As noted previously, the company will live stream the launch event. Interested fans can head to the Motorola India YouTube channel to catch the live stream. The smartphone maker is also likely to stream the event on its social media handles including Twitter and Facebook. Given that the smartphone is out for a while, we already know the specifications of the smartphone. The company will share the pricing and availability details of the smartphone. In the meantime, we already know that the smartphone will go on sale on Flipkart. Razr will take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold right at the launch. However, let’s quickly recap what we can expect from the foldable smartphone.

Razr specifications and details

The smartphone features two displays including the outer one with a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. Moving to the inside, we get the second 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of a flagship-grade chipset. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with an Android 10 update expected soon. Motorola Razr also comes with 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5., GPS, NFC, and Type-C port at the bottom.

It also comes with two cameras, one on the front and the second on the inside. The primary 16-megapixel sensor is placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch. Similar to most devices, this notch is located on top of the bigger display. Razr runs on a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.