Motorola Razr starts receiving Android 10 update with several new features

Motorola has started rolling out the Android 10 update for its new Motorola Razr smartphones globally. The latest update brings a host of new features to improve the functionality of the Quick View display and more. Motorola says that all Razr devices should see the Android 10 update start to arrive in “mid-May.” The update has started rolling out globally from May 11. In future, the local availability will also be shared. Also Read - Motorola promises two major Android updates for its $1000 Edge+ smartphone

The Android 10 update for the Motorola Razr (2019) brings all the usual Android 10 trims along with dark mode, enhanced permissions, various gesture navigation options, and much more. On its blog, Motorola also shared update details of the Quick View display. The secondary small display on Motorola Razr will get features like quicker options for accessing messages and contacts, selfie camera updates, and apps at your fingertips after the Android 10 update. Also Read - Motorola Razr फ्लिप भारत में Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, 10 हजार कम में ऐसे खरीदें

“We’ve already set the bar for external displays on a foldable device, but we’re moving it even higher. As we push the boundaries of innovation with foldable devices, we’ll continue to prioritize and improve the experience on our Quick View display for the most intuitive, enjoyable, and seamless experience possible,” noted Motorola on its blog. Also Read - Motorola Razr स्मार्टफोन होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानिए ऑफर्स और कीमत

On the tiny outer Quick View display on Moto Razr, the update has added more functionality and compatibility with the apps. Now users will be able to access turn-by-turn navigation from Google Maps and music players from the music apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora all from the Quick View display. And speaking of more options, the Quick View display will now show off more of your personal style with new themes.

Other than the Quick View display update, the phone gets other Android 10 features like the swipe gesture navigation and more.