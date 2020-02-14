comscore Motorola Razr foldable smartphone almost impossible to repair | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Razr teardown reveals it is almost impossible to repair
News

Motorola Razr teardown reveals it is almost impossible to repair

News

iFixit believes that making Razr seems difficult enough that serviceability and repair may not have made it. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Razr scores a mere 1 on the sale of repairability.

  • Published: February 14, 2020 10:50 AM IST
Motorola Razr teardown ifixit

Repair company iFixit has posted its detailed teardown of one of the most anticipated foldable smartphones; the Motorola Razr. This teardown comes days after the company started sending it out to the reviewers and pre-orders in the United States. The company initially revealed the smartphone back in November 2019. As part of the teardown, the company posted X-ray shots for the internals of the smartphone. Similar to any other iFixit teardown in the past, the post features high-quality teardown images along with a step-by-step disassemble. In addition, iFixit did note that Motorola Razr is one of the most complex smartphones that it has taken apart.

Related Stories


Motorola Razr teardown details

Taking a closer look, we get to know that tearing down the Motorola Razr is a complicated process. The teardown team was impressed with “the numerous feats of engineering that Moto pulled off” to bring back the Razr. In addition, it also looks like the smartphone is impossible to repair or service. iFixit believes that making Razr seems difficult enough that serviceability and repair may not have made it. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Razr scores a mere 1 on the sale of repairability. The company did hope that smartphone makers will hopefully figure out bringing repair and durability to upcoming foldable smartphones.

Watch: Poco X2 Review

It did note that users will only need the standard T3 Torx screwdriver to open the smartphone. Determined and somewhat experienced users can also replace the primary display of the smartphone. In addition, Motorola has added enough glue on the outer covers.

Motorola Razr foldable flip smartphone pre-orders from January 26, sale on February 6

Also Read

Motorola Razr foldable flip smartphone pre-orders from January 26, sale on February 6

If you are looking to replace one or both of the two batteries in the device then you need to nearly completely disassemble the smartphone. Another thing to note here is that the charging port is soldered to the main motherboard. The device also features complex construction along with several flex cables throughout the Motorola Razr. All this makes repair even more difficult.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 14, 2020 10:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone almost impossible to repair
News
Motorola Razr foldable smartphone almost impossible to repair
PUBG update 6.2 now live with 8v8 mode and grenade balance

Gaming

PUBG update 6.2 now live with 8v8 mode and grenade balance

Google shortly teases Android 11

News

Google shortly teases Android 11

Xiaomi and Gupshup team-up for smart SMS feature in MIUI 11

News

Xiaomi and Gupshup team-up for smart SMS feature in MIUI 11

Realme X50 Pro 5G global launch set for February 24, company confirms

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G global launch set for February 24, company confirms

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone almost impossible to repair

Google shortly teases Android 11

Xiaomi and Gupshup team-up for smart SMS feature in MIUI 11

Realme X50 Pro 5G global launch set for February 24, company confirms

Realme C3 first sale in India today: Check price, features

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone almost impossible to repair

News

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone almost impossible to repair
Moto G Stylus, G Power announced under $300

News

Moto G Stylus, G Power announced under $300
Motorola One 2020 could feature waterfall display

News

Motorola One 2020 could feature waterfall display
Moto G8 Power leaks reveal quad-cameras and more

News

Moto G8 Power leaks reveal quad-cameras and more
Moto Z3 Play starts receiving January 2020 security patch

News

Moto Z3 Play starts receiving January 2020 security patch

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno 3 Pro को भारत में 2 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

4G डाउनलोड स्पीड के मामले में रिलायंस जियो (Reliance Jio) नंबर वन, अपलोड स्पीड में वोडाफोन (Vodafone) ने मारी बाजी

Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन 24 फरवरी को होगा ग्लोबली लॉन्च

एप्पल (Apple) ने मेक के लिए स्विफ्ट प्लेग्राउंड एप को लॉन्च किया

Realme C3 आज भारत में पहली बार दोपहर 12बजे Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

News

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone almost impossible to repair
News
Motorola Razr foldable smartphone almost impossible to repair
Google shortly teases Android 11

News

Google shortly teases Android 11
Xiaomi and Gupshup team-up for smart SMS feature in MIUI 11

News

Xiaomi and Gupshup team-up for smart SMS feature in MIUI 11
Realme X50 Pro 5G global launch set for February 24, company confirms

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G global launch set for February 24, company confirms
Realme C3 first sale in India today: Check price, features

News

Realme C3 first sale in India today: Check price, features