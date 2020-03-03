Motorola RAZR will launch in India on March 16

Smartphone maker Motorola has just announced the launch event details for its much anticipated foldable smartphone, the new Motorola RAZR. As noted in previous copies, this smartphone is a fresh take on the iconic Moto Razr after 15 years. This information comes weeks after the company provided an exclusive look at the upcoming smartphone. As per the announcement, the company will launch the smartphone at a launch event on March 16. The India launch of the smartphone comes more than three months after the global unveiling. We already know the specifications of the upcoming smartphone along with the design. Motorola will likely share the availability and pricing details of the device.

Motorola RAZR 2019 specifications

Taking a look at the specifications, we get two displays on the smartphone. The outer one sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. On the inside is a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with two cameras, one on the front and the second on the inside. The primary 16-megapixel sensor is placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch. Similar to most devices, this notch is located on top of the bigger display.

Watch: RAZR First Look

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of a flagship-grade chipset. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with an Android 10 update expected soon. The company further reveals that it is working on custom solutions to add support for the second screen. Currently, the front screen only supports notifications along with playback controls.

Motorola RAZR also comes with 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5., GPS, NFC, and Type-C port at the bottom. RAZR runs on a 2,510mAh battery, something quite tiny for a modern smartphone. It also features 15W fast-charging support. The company is likely to take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at the launch.