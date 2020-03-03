comscore Motorola RAZR will launch in India on March 16 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola RAZR to launch in India on March 16: What we know so far
News

Motorola RAZR to launch in India on March 16: What we know so far

News

The India launch of the Motorola RAZR comes more than three months after the global announcement. Let's check out the specifications of the upcoming smartphone along with the design.

  • Published: March 3, 2020 9:04 AM IST
Motorola RAZR First Impressions (1)

Smartphone maker Motorola has just announced the launch event details for its much anticipated foldable smartphone, the new Motorola RAZR. As noted in previous copies, this smartphone is a fresh take on the iconic Moto Razr after 15 years. This information comes weeks after the company provided an exclusive look at the upcoming smartphone. As per the announcement, the company will launch the smartphone at a launch event on March 16. The India launch of the smartphone comes more than three months after the global unveiling. We already know the specifications of the upcoming smartphone along with the design. Motorola will likely share the availability and pricing details of the device.

Related Stories


Motorola RAZR 2019 specifications

Taking a look at the specifications, we get two displays on the smartphone. The outer one sports a small 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel. On the inside is a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with two cameras, one on the front and the second on the inside. The primary 16-megapixel sensor is placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch. Similar to most devices, this notch is located on top of the bigger display.

Watch: RAZR First Look

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC instead of a flagship-grade chipset. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with an Android 10 update expected soon. The company further reveals that it is working on custom solutions to add support for the second screen. Currently, the front screen only supports notifications along with playback controls.

Motorola RAZR First Impressions: A tryst with nostalgia

Also Read

Motorola RAZR First Impressions: A tryst with nostalgia

Motorola RAZR also comes with 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5., GPS, NFC, and Type-C port at the bottom. RAZR runs on a 2,510mAh battery, something quite tiny for a modern smartphone. It also features 15W fast-charging support. The company is likely to take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at the launch.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 3, 2020 9:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
News
Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes

News

Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

News

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

Realme 5 Pro, Realme X get a new update

News

Realme 5 Pro, Realme X get a new update

Most Popular

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Samsung Galaxy M31 Review

Motorola RAZR will launch in India on March 16

Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola RAZR will launch in India on March 16

News

Motorola RAZR will launch in India on March 16
Motorola RAZR First Impressions

Review

Motorola RAZR First Impressions
Best Phone Under 20000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000
Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design

News

Moto Razr 2 could feature clamshell design
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo ने लॉन्च किए दो वायरलेस हेडफोन, जानिए क्या है कंपनी का Kash प्लान

इस तारीख को लॉन्च होंगे नए रेडमी स्मार्टफोन, मिलेंगे चार रियर कैमरे और दमदार फीचर

'मुफ्ट कॉल का बहाना कर खराब सेवा नहीं दे सकते, लगेगा जुर्माना'

कम बजट और बड़ी बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कैसा है Itel Vision 1

Oppo Reno 3 Pro फोन 29,990 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

News

Motorola RAZR will launch in India on March 16
News
Motorola RAZR will launch in India on March 16
Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

News

Nubia Red Magic 5G gets the highest AnTuTu score yet
Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes

News

Realme C3 gets February security patch with bug fixes
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets March 2020 security patch
Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched

News

Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earbuds launched