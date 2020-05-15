Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

Motorola has assured that the iconic foldable Motorola Razr 2019 will get Android 11 upgrade as well. The company recently started rolling out the Android 10 update for its new Moto Razr Android flip smartphone. The latest update brought a host of new features to improve the functionality of the Quick View display, various gesture navigation options and more. Also Read - Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19; listed on Flipkart with 108-megapixel camera

In a press statement on Friday, Motorola has now stated that the Razr is expected to receive a 2nd Android OS upgrade. The first upgrade is from Android 9 Pie to Android 10 for the user, and the 2nd upgrade would obviously be Android 11. Also Read - Motorola Razr starts receiving Android 10 update with several new features

“In addition to a second OS upgrade, we’ll continue to frequently update & monitor essential applications via the Google Play Store, allowing us to quickly improve the user experience without waiting for an OS upgrade,” noted Motorola in a statement. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 to launch with entry-level specs: Check full details

At present, the Android 10 update for the Motorola Razr brings all the usual Android 10 trims along with dark mode, enhanced permissions, various gesture navigation options, and much more. On its blog, Motorola also shared update details of the Quick View display. The secondary small display on Motorola Razr will get features like quicker options for accessing messages and contacts, selfie camera updates, and apps at your fingertips after the Android 10 update.

Watch Video: Motorola RAZR First Look

On the tiny outer Quick View display on Motorola Razr, the update has added more functionality and compatibility with the existing apps. Now users will be able to access turn-by-turn navigation from Google Maps and music players from the music apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora all from the Quick View display. Not just that, for more options the Quick View display will now show off more of your personal style with new themes as well.

Story Timeline