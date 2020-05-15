comscore Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update
News

Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

News

The company recently started rolling out the Android 10 update for its new Motorola Razr Android flip smartphone.

  • Published: May 15, 2020 4:42 PM IST
Motorola RAZR First Impressions (1)

Motorola has assured that the iconic foldable Motorola Razr 2019 will get Android 11 upgrade as well. The company recently started rolling out the Android 10 update for its new Moto Razr Android flip smartphone. The latest update brought a host of new features to improve the functionality of the Quick View display, various gesture navigation options and more. Also Read - Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19; listed on Flipkart with 108-megapixel camera

In a press statement on Friday, Motorola has now stated that the Razr is expected to receive a 2nd Android OS upgrade. The first upgrade is from Android 9 Pie to Android 10 for the user, and the 2nd upgrade would obviously be Android 11. Also Read - Motorola Razr starts receiving Android 10 update with several new features

“In addition to a second OS upgrade, we’ll continue to frequently update & monitor essential applications via the Google Play Store, allowing us to quickly improve the user experience without waiting for an OS upgrade,” noted Motorola in a statement. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 to launch with entry-level specs: Check full details

At present, the Android 10 update for the Motorola Razr brings all the usual Android 10 trims along with dark mode, enhanced permissions, various gesture navigation options, and much more. On its blog, Motorola also shared update details of the Quick View display. The secondary small display on Motorola Razr will get features like quicker options for accessing messages and contacts, selfie camera updates, and apps at your fingertips after the Android 10 update.

Watch Video: Motorola RAZR First Look

On the tiny outer Quick View display on Motorola Razr, the update has added more functionality and compatibility with the existing apps. Now users will be able to access turn-by-turn navigation from Google Maps and music players from the music apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora all from the Quick View display. Not just that, for more options the Quick View display will now show off more of your personal style with new themes as well.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 4:42 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr
Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710
16MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei Watch GT 2e launched in India: Price, Features
Wearables
Huawei Watch GT 2e launched in India: Price, Features
Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched

Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

News

Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

Google Chrome to soon block resource-heavy ads

News

Google Chrome to soon block resource-heavy ads

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Antutu reveals top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020

Apple finally acquires Virtual Reality startup NextVR

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched

Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

News

Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update
Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19: Check details

News

Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19: Check details
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Realme X2 Pro to get early access to Android 11 Beta

News

Realme X2 Pro to get early access to Android 11 Beta
Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 10 stable update now rolling out

News

Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 10 stable update now rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone SE 2 से सस्ता लॉन्च हो सकता है Google Pixel 4a स्मार्टफोन

Redmi का नया 5जी स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, हो सकता है नोट 10 सीरीज का हिस्सा

मोटोरोला भारत में इस दिन लॉन्च करेगा अपना धांसू स्मार्टफोन, OnePlus 8 Pro को देगा टक्कर

बेंगलुरु के सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर ने किया आरोग्य सेतू एप को हैक करने का दावा

Spotify तीन महीने के लिए फ्री दे रहा है प्रीमियम प्लान, भारत में सस्ते किए प्लान

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Antutu reveals top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020
News
Antutu reveals top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020
Apple finally acquires Virtual Reality startup NextVR

News

Apple finally acquires Virtual Reality startup NextVR
Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched
Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

News

Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer