comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola patent reveals folding-display smartphone like Razr V3
News

Motorola patent reveals folding-display smartphone like Razr V3

News

Motorola patent images hint at a smartphone similar to Razr V3 clamshell phone from 2004.

  • Published: January 22, 2019 12:02 PM IST
motorola-foldable-smartphone-patent-rzr-v3

The rumors around Motorola’s plan of reviving its Razr brand with a folding-display smartphone could be a real thing, considering there’s a patent filed by the company. The Lenovo-owned company was found to have filed a patent for what appears to be a smartphone with a folding display. The patent was submitted to World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on December 17, reports 91Mobiles.

The sketches provided by Motorola in the patent hint at a smartphone similar to the Razr V3 clamshell phone from 2004. While the body design and thick chin look similar to the V3, one can see the taller full screen touch display in the internal part of the phone covering the hinge in the middle, which would flip it close vertically. On the outside, when the smartphone is closed, it would offer a relatively compact front-facing screen. We don’t know if that display would be a scaled down OS, perhaps for notifications or just for notifications at a glance.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT pre-orders started in China; World's first smartphone with Snapdragon 855

Also Read

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT pre-orders started in China; World's first smartphone with Snapdragon 855

A previous WSJ report claimed that the iconic Motorola RAZR phone would be available in February, exclusively via a US carrier. While the prices of the foldable devices in the market are reportedly set around $1,600 (approximately Rs 112,000) for FlexPai, and $1,800 for the Samsung Galaxy F, the new RAZR phone too is expected to be priced around $1,500.

The foldable phone is reportedly still under development. In February 2018, Lenovo’s CEO reportedly teased a new version of RAZR and later in August, a few patent illustrations were also spotted, suggesting that the company could launch a flip phone with a foldable screen.

Watch Video: Motorola One Power First Look / Hands on

Besides, a Chinese company, named Royole is the first one to showcase a foldable phone at CES 2019 earlier this month. The FlexPai was officially launched back in October 2018 in China. The smartphone leverages its own flexible AMOLED display technology, and houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It comes in two RAM and storage options, including 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB/256GB configuration.

  • Published Date: January 22, 2019 12:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG community just found a game breaking mechanic in gunplay where FPS affects gun recoil
thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ to launch on February 24: Report
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y89 launched in China
thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT pre-orders started in China; World's first smartphone with Snapdragon 855

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

OnePlus battery optimization found limiting critical apps

Motorola patent reveals folding-display smartphone like Razr V3

After Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 too spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench

Apple iPhone: South Korean FTC claims that the company is passing the cost on to carriers

Sony flagship with 21:9 display tipped to be called Xperia N1

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola patent reveals folding-display smartphone like Razr V3

News

Motorola patent reveals folding-display smartphone like Razr V3
How patent filing has transformed the smartphone industry

Opinions

How patent filing has transformed the smartphone industry
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT pre-orders started in China; World's first smartphone with Snapdragon 855

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT pre-orders started in China; World's first smartphone with Snapdragon 855
Moto G7 Power live photos leaked online

News

Moto G7 Power live photos leaked online
Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625

News

Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625

हिंदी समाचार

LG का अगला फ्लैगशिप G8 ThinQ 24 फरवनरी को हो सकता है लॉन्च

दुनिया का पहला स्नैपड्रैगन 855SoC वाला Lenovo Z5 Pro GT प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

ऑनर के 48-मेगापिक्सल कैमरे वाले स्मार्टफोन View20 का आज होगा ग्लोबल लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Xiaomi रेडमी 6A पर मिल रहा है 699 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, ऐसे पाएं

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया Y89 स्मार्टफोन, जानें प्राइस और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

OnePlus battery optimization found limiting critical apps
News
OnePlus battery optimization found limiting critical apps
Motorola patent reveals folding-display smartphone like Razr V3

News

Motorola patent reveals folding-display smartphone like Razr V3
After Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 too spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench

News

After Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 too spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench
Apple iPhone: South Korean FTC claims that the company is passing the cost on to carriers

News

Apple iPhone: South Korean FTC claims that the company is passing the cost on to carriers
Sony flagship with 21:9 display tipped to be called Xperia N1

News

Sony flagship with 21:9 display tipped to be called Xperia N1