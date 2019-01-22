Motorola patent reveals folding-display smartphone like Razr V3

The rumors around Motorola’s plan of reviving its Razr brand with a folding-display smartphone could be a real thing, considering there’s a patent filed by the company. The Lenovo-owned company was found to have filed a patent for what appears to be a smartphone with a folding display. The patent was submitted to World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on December 17, reports 91Mobiles.

The sketches provided by Motorola in the patent hint at a smartphone similar to the Razr V3 clamshell phone from 2004. While the body design and thick chin look similar to the V3, one can see the taller full screen touch display in the internal part of the phone covering the hinge in the middle, which would flip it close vertically. On the outside, when the smartphone is closed, it would offer a relatively compact front-facing screen. We don’t know if that display would be a scaled down OS, perhaps for notifications or just for notifications at a glance.

A previous WSJ report claimed that the iconic Motorola RAZR phone would be available in February, exclusively via a US carrier. While the prices of the foldable devices in the market are reportedly set around $1,600 (approximately Rs 112,000) for FlexPai, and $1,800 for the Samsung Galaxy F, the new RAZR phone too is expected to be priced around $1,500.

The foldable phone is reportedly still under development. In February 2018, Lenovo’s CEO reportedly teased a new version of RAZR and later in August, a few patent illustrations were also spotted, suggesting that the company could launch a flip phone with a foldable screen.

Besides, a Chinese company, named Royole is the first one to showcase a foldable phone at CES 2019 earlier this month. The FlexPai was officially launched back in October 2018 in China. The smartphone leverages its own flexible AMOLED display technology, and houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It comes in two RAM and storage options, including 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB/256GB configuration.