comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India
News

Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India

News

Motorola One Vision was recently spotted on the BIS certification website in India. Also, a recent report claimed, the Lenovo-owned Motorola could be planning to bring the Motorola One Vision to the Indian market as early as next month.

  • Published: June 4, 2019 9:33 AM IST
motorola one vision lead

Motorola India has sent out ‘block your date’ invitations to the media noting that they are bringing “another premium device” in the country on June 20, 2019. The invite doesn’t mention anything else apart from the consciously put words ‘premium device’, which let us think of nothing but their recently launched Motorola One Vision.

The Motorola One Vision was recently spotted on the BIS certification website in India. Also, a recent report from 91mobiles claimed, the Lenovo-owned Motorola could be planning to bring the Motorola One Vision to the Indian market as early as next month. Now with a follow up BYD invitation, it seems that Motorola is certainly gearing up to launch the One Vision smartphone in India.

Motorola One Action with Exynos 9609 SoC, 4GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Also Read

Motorola One Action with Exynos 9609 SoC, 4GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

The One Vision’s major highlight is its extra tall 21:9 display, which is an aspect ratio widely seen in cinemas. The display is almost identical to the cinema-view display seen on Sony’s Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus smartphones, which were launched at MWC 2019 in February.

Motorola One Vision features, specifications and price

The Motorola One Vision smartphone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ 21:9 display, and is another device with the new hole punch design. Under the hood, the handset packs is Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, which is an octa-core CPU with four Cortex A73 performance cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores clocked at 1.7GHz. It comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

At the back, the One Vision features a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture paired with a 5-megapixel f/2.2 apertures camera for depth sensing. The primary camera is capable of shooting 12-megapixel stills and adds new camera-centric features like shot optimization and a Night Vision mode. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter built into the punch hole display.

Watch Video: Android Q First Look

The back of the device is home to the now familiar Motorola dimple, which doubles up as the fingerprint sensor. It runs Android Pie, and is part of Android One program promising three years of software updates. The One Vision from Motorola is backed by a 3,500mAh battery, and uses 15W TurboPower charger for fast charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 4, 2019 9:33 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones
News
Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones
Godzilla is coming to PUBG Mobile: Here's where you can find the Easter eggs

Gaming

Godzilla is coming to PUBG Mobile: Here's where you can find the Easter eggs

Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India

News

Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India

Apple reveals iPadOS for iPads with new features and improvements

News

Apple reveals iPadOS for iPads with new features and improvements

OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review

Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12

Apple WWDC 2019: Top Announcements you need to know

OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

Apple further fortifies users' data privacy as tech firms falter

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India

News

Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India
Motorola One Action spotted on Geekbench

News

Motorola One Action spotted on Geekbench
Motorola Moto Z4 with 48MP camera launched

News

Motorola Moto Z4 with 48MP camera launched
Moto Z4 phone may offer Snapdragon 675 chipset

News

Moto Z4 phone may offer Snapdragon 675 chipset
India PC market shrinks 8 percent in Q1, HP sells most

News

India PC market shrinks 8 percent in Q1, HP sells most

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल ने अनजाने में किया Nokia 6.2 की कीमत का खुलासा, जानें क्या होगी इस 48MP कैमरे वाले स्मार्टफोन की कीमत

आज पहली बार सेल पर आएगा OnePlus 7, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 आज दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर इन ऑफर्स के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे होगा बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Google ने LGBTQ+ प्राइड को समर्पित किया डूडल

Black Shark 2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12
News
Xiaomi Mi 9T launch confirmed for June 12
Apple WWDC 2019: Top Announcements you need to know

News

Apple WWDC 2019: Top Announcements you need to know
OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates

News

OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates
Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

News

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones
Apple further fortifies users' data privacy as tech firms falter

News

Apple further fortifies users' data privacy as tech firms falter