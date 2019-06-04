Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India

Motorola India has sent out ‘block your date’ invitations to the media noting that they are bringing “another premium device” in the country on June 20, 2019. The invite doesn’t mention anything else apart from the consciously put words ‘premium device’, which let us think of nothing but their recently launched Motorola One Vision.

The Motorola One Vision was recently spotted on the BIS certification website in India. Also, a recent report from 91mobiles claimed, the Lenovo-owned Motorola could be planning to bring the Motorola One Vision to the Indian market as early as next month. Now with a follow up BYD invitation, it seems that Motorola is certainly gearing up to launch the One Vision smartphone in India.

The One Vision’s major highlight is its extra tall 21:9 display, which is an aspect ratio widely seen in cinemas. The display is almost identical to the cinema-view display seen on Sony’s Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus smartphones, which were launched at MWC 2019 in February.

Motorola One Vision features, specifications and price

The Motorola One Vision smartphone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ 21:9 display, and is another device with the new hole punch design. Under the hood, the handset packs is Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC, which is an octa-core CPU with four Cortex A73 performance cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores clocked at 1.7GHz. It comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

At the back, the One Vision features a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel main camera with OIS and f/1.7 aperture paired with a 5-megapixel f/2.2 apertures camera for depth sensing. The primary camera is capable of shooting 12-megapixel stills and adds new camera-centric features like shot optimization and a Night Vision mode. At the front, there is a 25-megapixel selfie shooter built into the punch hole display.

Watch Video: Android Q First Look

The back of the device is home to the now familiar Motorola dimple, which doubles up as the fingerprint sensor. It runs Android Pie, and is part of Android One program promising three years of software updates. The One Vision from Motorola is backed by a 3,500mAh battery, and uses 15W TurboPower charger for fast charging.