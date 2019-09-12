Motorola is venturing into a new segment globally, and it is the category of Smart TVs. The company will launch its first ever Android-based smart television in India on September 16. For the Motorola-branded smart TVs, the company has partnered with Flipkart. According to our sources information, Flipkart will make and sell Motorola-branded smart televisions in India, and we will get to see a range of smart TVs in different screen sizes on September 16.

Lenovo-owned Motorola has already revealed that it will launch its latest budget smartphone, the Moto E6s in India on September 16. The teasers are already out, and the smartphone will also be made available through online exclusive partner Flipkart.

Coming to the Motorola Smart TV range, BGR India has also received a teaser image of the upcoming television, which reveals thin bezels and an attached sound bar with Motorola branding. Also, our sources have told us that the soundbar will include 30W front-firing speakers clubbed with DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio. Additionally, there will be MEMC technology for the TV display panel, but the standard refresh rate will be similar 60Hz like other televisions. In terms of pricing, Motorola smart TVs are likely to compete with Xiaomi’s Mi TV range, and with televisions from Thomson, Vu, Kodak and more.

Moto E6s teaser details

Motorola has already teased the Moto E6s on Flipkart with key specifications. The smartphone appears to be same as the Moto E6, which was launched last week alongside Motorola One Zoom at IFA 2019 in Berlin. The teaser listing on Flipkart has noted 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM for the Moto E6s. In addition to this, the device will also feature a dual-camera setup on the back. Here, the primary camera features a 13-megapixel sensor and the secondary camera sports a 2-megapixel sensor for depth mapping. The landing page also showcased a number of images shot on the smartphone. Teaser also confirms that the device will sport a 6.1-inch Max Vision screen with HD+ screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ration. The front of the Moto E6s also features a tear-drop shaped notch on the top of the display.