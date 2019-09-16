Motorola has launched six new smart TVs in collaboration with Flipkart in India. These TVs are the latest play from the Walmart-owned e-commerce player to focus on the growing smart TV market. With the new TVs, Motorola is trying to bank on its brand familiarity and Flipkart’s distribution channel. The televisions will be available for purchase starting September 29 during Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale. The new TVs, as one would expect, compete with Xiaomi’s Mi TV lineup. Here is a look at how it compares in terms of price and specifications.

Motorola Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV: Price in India, Availability

Motorola has announced a total of six new televisions that scale from 32-inch HD Ready model to 65-inch UHD model. They are also priced in the same range as Xiaomi‘s Mi TVs in the country. The 32-inch HD Ready TV from Motorola is available for Rs 13,999. The 43-inch model comes with Full HD or UHD panel and is available for Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. The 50-inch UHD panel from the company will be available for Rs 33,999.

There is also a 55-inch and 65-inch UHD TV available for Rs 39,999 and Rs 64,999 respectively. Xiaomi also offers a total of six TV models in the country. The 32-inch HD Ready models – Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi TV 4C Pro – is available for Rs 12,499. The 43-inch Full HD Mi TV 4A Pro is available for 21,999. The 49-inch Mi TV 4A Pro is available for Rs 29,999. The 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro with 4K HDR+ panel is available for Rs 39,999. There is also a 55-inch Mi TV 4 Pro priced at Rs 47,999, is currently out of stock.

Motorola Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV: Specifications

Motorola‘s 32-inch HD Ready and 43-inch Full HD Android TV are equipped with IPS panel made by LG. It runs certified Android 9 Pie, supports Dolby Audio, has speaker output of 20W. These two Vs are powered by a quad-core processor and comes embedded with Mali-470 MP3 graphics processor. There is 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage. Xiaomi’s 32-inch HD Ready and 43-inch Full HD TVs are also powered by 64-bit quad-core processor. They also come with 1GB of RAM, 8GB internal storage, 20W sound output.

The 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch UHD TVs use LG IPS panel while the 50-inch model uses an Innolux panel. All the four UHD TVs support Dolby Vision with HDR10. Excluding the 43-inch UHD model, all the other three TVs feature 30W built-in front firing speakers. There is a quad-core processor, Mali-450 GPU, 2.5GB RAM and 16GB storage. They also include MEMC to reduce lag with screen shift and gaming experience.

All the six TVs from Motorola also support gaming controller for a seamless gaming experience. Other features include autotuneX display technology that even adds support for 10 bit color depth. Since these are Android TVs running Pie, they also come with built-in Chromecast. In comparison, the 49-inch Mi TV 4A Pro and 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro come with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. They are powered by 64-bit quad-core processor with Mali-450 GPU and run PatchWall with Android TV.

Motorola Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV: Availability

All the six TV models from Motorola will be available via Flipkart starting September 29. The Mi TVs are now available for purchase via Flipkart as well as Xiaomi’s own website. It is clear that Xiaomi’s TVs are cheaper but Motorola has some unique features like MEMC and gaming controller included with the TV. The UHD models from Motorola also offers more storage allowing you to install more applications from Play Store. With Xiaomi set to launch a 65-inch TV in India tomorrow, it is only going to get more interesting.