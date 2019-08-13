comscore Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks
News

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

News

Motorola might be preparing to launch its first smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera soon. The device has surfaced online revealing the design ahead of launch.

  • Published: August 13, 2019 12:46 PM IST
Motorola Leak Evan Blass

Photo: Evan Blass

Motorola might be preparing a smartphone without a notched display or hole punch design. A mysterious device with thin bezels and no notch or hole punch design has surfaced online. Noted tipster Evan Blass has tweeted an image which shows the full front design of this device. It does not seem to have any visible forehead bezel. The side bezels also seem thinner than any other Motorola smartphone. There is a chin at the bottom, which is also home to Motorola branding.

In a follow up tweet, Blass has shared another image showing the right side of the device. There is a volume rocker followed by the power button. The device does not seem to have any ports or button on the left side. It is not clear how Motorola plans to use the top and bottom side of the device. The rear panel of the device remains under wraps for now. The identity of this leaked model remains unknown and the leakster has not shared any additional information.

Motorola One Action may launch in India on August 23: Expected features and specifications

Also Read

Motorola One Action may launch in India on August 23: Expected features and specifications

Considering it has no notch or hole punch, this could be Motorola’s first device with a pop-up selfie camera. Pop-up selfie camera mechanism is expected to be widely adopted till the time OEMs develop ways to put camera under the display. The specifications of this leaked device are not known yet. The images suggest we are looking at a mid-range smartphone that could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is expected to run Android 9 Pie out of the box and might be priced in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Motorola is hosting an event on August 23 in India, where it is expected to launch the Motorola One Action. The smartphone will feature Samsung’s Exynos 9609 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will have a 13-megapixel selfie camera and triple rear camera setup. It will pack a 3,500mAh battery and support 15W fast wired charging.

  • Published Date: August 13, 2019 12:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android
News
WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android
Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro prices in India slashed ahead of Independence Day

Deals

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro prices in India slashed ahead of Independence Day

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

News

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch set for August 21

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 India launch set for August 21

Most Popular

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

News

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks
Motorola One Action may launch in India on August 23

News

Motorola One Action may launch in India on August 23
Motorola mobile TurboPower accessories range launched in India

News

Motorola mobile TurboPower accessories range launched in India
Motorola One Action new render images show two colors; launch imminent

News

Motorola One Action new render images show two colors; launch imminent
Motorola Moto E6 with Snapdragon 435 and 2GB RAM launched

News

Motorola Moto E6 with Snapdragon 435 and 2GB RAM launched

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Nation's Cup टूर्नामेंट का विजेता बना रूस

Realme 5 Pro के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुईं सभी मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Nokia 6.1 Plus का 6GB रैम वेरिएंट मिल रहा है 6,500 रुपये सस्ता, जानें क्या है डील

Samsung Galaxy A10s के लॉन्च का ऐलान, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Realme 3i की ऑनलाइन सेल आज, जानें कीमत, ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know
News
Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now
WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android

News

WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature rolling out for beta users on Android
Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet
Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

News

Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks