Motorola smartphone without notched display or hole punch design leaks

Motorola might be preparing a smartphone without a notched display or hole punch design. A mysterious device with thin bezels and no notch or hole punch design has surfaced online. Noted tipster Evan Blass has tweeted an image which shows the full front design of this device. It does not seem to have any visible forehead bezel. The side bezels also seem thinner than any other Motorola smartphone. There is a chin at the bottom, which is also home to Motorola branding.

In a follow up tweet, Blass has shared another image showing the right side of the device. There is a volume rocker followed by the power button. The device does not seem to have any ports or button on the left side. It is not clear how Motorola plans to use the top and bottom side of the device. The rear panel of the device remains under wraps for now. The identity of this leaked model remains unknown and the leakster has not shared any additional information.

Considering it has no notch or hole punch, this could be Motorola’s first device with a pop-up selfie camera. Pop-up selfie camera mechanism is expected to be widely adopted till the time OEMs develop ways to put camera under the display. The specifications of this leaked device are not known yet. The images suggest we are looking at a mid-range smartphone that could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is expected to run Android 9 Pie out of the box and might be priced in the sub-Rs 30,000 price segment.

Motorola is hosting an event on August 23 in India, where it is expected to launch the Motorola One Action. The smartphone will feature Samsung’s Exynos 9609 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will have a 13-megapixel selfie camera and triple rear camera setup. It will pack a 3,500mAh battery and support 15W fast wired charging.