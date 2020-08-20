Motorola is coming up with a new smartphone in the upcoming weeks. The company has taken to Twitter to share a teaser video hinting at the phone. There’s no launch date announced yet but Motorola confirms it will be available via Flipkart. The teaser video stresses highly on performance and camera, along with few of its design elements. Based on rumours, it could be the Motorola G9 Plus that leaked yesterday. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 6GB RAM, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी हैं फीचर्स

Motorola is yet to reveal the name of the device but it has teased a few aspects of the phone. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back with the Motorola logo imprinted. The phone appears to have the same button arrangement as the Motorola One Fusion+. Hence, there’s going to be a dedicated button for Google Assistant. A USB-C port is also present, thereby hinting at a midrange affordable smartphone. Also Read - Motorola G9 Plus, E7 Plus renders leak, showcase updated designs with big camera humps

While Motorola may hold the suspense, there are chances of this phone belonging to the Moto G9 lineup. Yesterday, Evan Blass came out with official renders of the Motorola G9 Plus. The G9 Plus in the renders showcased an upgraded design on the phone. With a rectangular new camera hump design, the G9 Plus will also get a 64-megapixel main camera. Additionally, the display will get a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G is certified with 2800mAh battery and 18W fast charging

Hence, Motorola may bring the G9 Plus to India as the successor to the Moto G8 Plus. If you recall, the G8 Plus was the midrange offering from Motorola with all the bells and whistles they could fit at a lower price. While the G8 Plus isn’t on sale anymore, Motorola is currently focusing on the One Fusion+ launched in earlier this year. The One Fusion+ costs Rs 17,499 and comes with a Snapdragon 730G chipset.

Gear up for a spectacular performance and stunning camera! Launching soon on @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/SWMv26zTOG — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 20, 2020

Motorola G9 Plus speculations

With the G9 Plus, Motorola is going for an upmarket design with a rectangular camera hump. We already know that there’s a 64-megapixel main camera on the G9 Plus. The display has a punch-hole cutout for housing the selfie camera. As usual, Motorola could ship it with a version of stock Android with no pre-loaded apps and bloatware.

Speculations for the G9 Plus include a 5000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging system. Rumours also suggest the G9 Plus may come with a Snapdragon 600 series chipset similar to G8 Plus. Since the G8 Plus used the Snapdragon 665, Motorola could rely on a Snapdragon 670 for the G9 Plus.