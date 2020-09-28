Motorola teases Razr 5G, smart home appliances

Motorola has been busy this year. It started on a high note with the Razr folding phone and then followed up with a host of interesting smartphones across various prices. The recent one to make a positive impression was the Moto G9 and the just-announced Moto E7 Plus. Just before the festive season comes up, Motorola has teased a host of new products coming to India, possibly including the new Razr 5G. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 Plus launched in India: Price, specifications, and more

On its social media pages, Motorola has come up with a video teaser hinting at a couple of lifestyle products for the market. The teasers are vague but it is evident that the new Razr 5G is among the bunch of the goodies aimed at our market. The Razr 5G was recently announced in the international markets with all-round upgrades over the 2019 model. You can expect Motorola to price the new Razr competitively against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Also Read - Motorola Moto Razr 2019 now selling with Rs 30,000 price cut in India

Motorola is also coming up with a few home appliances as teased by the video. There’s a front-loading washing machine, a double-door refrigerator, a bigger smart TV, and a split air conditioner. These could either be smart home appliances or just regular versions. In the past, Flipkart has licensed Motorola’s name for selling several appliances such as smart TVs and soundbar systems. Also Read - Motorola to foray into 'Smart Home Appliances' segment in India with Flipkart

Imagine the farthest that technology could go today and then, some more. That’s Motorola. Going beyond the ordinary to give you the extraordinary. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/uxITyYe74t — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 27, 2020

Is the Motorola Razr 5G coming to India?

Based on the teaser, it seems Motorola has plans to bring the upgraded Razr foldable phone to India. This is contrary to the rumors hinting at the new Razr 5G avoiding the Indian market. The first generation Razr is selling at a price of Rs 1,24,999 and it recently got a special limited-time discount of Rs 30,000. Motorola may replace the older one with the new model or reduce the price of the current Razr to accommodate the 5G model.

The Razr 5G is a generational upgrade with lots of improvement, at least on paper. The new model uses a more up-to-date Snapdragon 765G chipset paired to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The folding display remains unchanged and so does the clever hinge mechanism. The rear panel is now made of glass instead of plastic on the original one. The fingerprint sensor now sits at the back with the Motorola logo.

Motorola has also upgraded the main camera to a 48-megapixel unit and the inner camera to a 20-megapixel unit. The phone costs $1,399 in the US and is expected to have similar pricing for India once it launches here.