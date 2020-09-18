Motorola and Flipkart has announced that the companies are entering into the smart home appliances category in India. With new offerings including washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners, Flipkart will strengthen Motorola’s premium brand proposition in the country just like they previously did for Motorola-branded Smart TVs and home audio products. Also Read - Disney+ Hotstar membership at Rs 99? Don't fall for this scam on Flipkart

“With a journey spanning nearly 100 years of trailblazing innovation, Motorola has stood for many firsts and has always believed in delivering innovation that matters. Continuing this legacy, we are thrilled to announce our range of smart home appliances in India with Flipkart. With this truly smart and revolutionary range of refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, we aim to deliver a wide range of transformative experiences for the Indian consumers,” said Prashanth Mani, Country Head and Managing Director, Motorola Mobility. Also Read - Motorola Kiev is rumored to be an affordable 5G phone; details leaked online

“Consumers are increasingly opting for a smarter lifestyle and with the upcoming range of top-of-line smart home appliances from Motorola, they will be able to transform their living space. Our strategic partnerships are built to offer the best and latest products to our consumers, and we are happy to have partnered with Motorola to boost their offerings, ahead of the festive season – a period all Indians eagerly look forward to,” said Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands, Flipkart. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 Plus launching soon in India, official teasers out

In a global-first for Motorola, the smart home appliances segment will include ‘truly smart’ washing machines, refrigerators and air-conditioners, said both companies in a joint press statement.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

Additionally, Flipkart notes that apart from new smart home appliances, the e-commerce platform is further set to expand Motorola’s Smart TV range and the recently launched home audio range on its platform in the upcoming festive season. This could include new Motorola-branded TV/ home audio products during Big Billion Days sale and Diwali sale.