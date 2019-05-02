Motorola to hold a launch event in Brazil on May 15; may launch Moto One Vision

It looks like Motorola is preparing to launch new devices in the market with an event scheduled for May 15. According to the latest information online, the company is gearing up for a launch event Sao Paulo in Brazil on May 15 possibly at 10:00AM. It is unclear if Motorola will launch multiple devices at the event, but it is expected to launch the long-rumored Moto One Vision on the global stage. As previously reported, this will be the first device from Motorola to sport a punch-hole display along with a Samsung Exynos SoC instead of the usual Snapdragon processor.

The official poster of the launch event and the latest render for the Moto One Vision was posted on Twitter by Slashleaks. Some reports have also added that it is likely that Motorola may launch another device, called Motorola One Action. As per the report, both the Moto One Vision and Moto One Action will be part of the Android One program. This means that both will come with near stock Android software, and are likely to get rapid updates due to close collaboration with Google.

Watch: Moto One Power First Look

As previously reported, the Moto One Vision will come with an FHD+ display along with a dual camera setup on the back. Talking about the rear camera setup, Vision is likely to sport a primary 48-megapixel sensor along with a secondary sensor meant for depth mapping. As mentioned earlier, the device is likely to come with an Exynos 9610 SoC.

For some context, Exynos 9610 SoC is a mid-range processor was initially launched back in October 2018 last year. The only Samsung device currently in the market with this SoC is the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A50. Taking a look at the Moto One Action, the report states that it is likely that it may be the same smartphone as the anticipated Motorola P40 Note. It went on to state that the One Action is also likely to come with a punch hole display along with a 6.2-inch display along with triple camera setup.