Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7

Motorola will reportedly host a launch event on July 7, where it is expected to unveil two phones. The company is widely rumored to launch Motorola One Fusion and Motorola Edge Lite smartphone on the same day. The upcoming Motorola launch event will kick off at 3:00PM CET (6:30pm IST) on July 7.

This information comes from GSMArena. The brand has already launched Motorola Edge+ and One Fusion+ in India and it is now expected to launch budget devices. As the launch date nearing, the company will likely reveal more details about the Motorola launch event. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the possible specifications and features of the upcoming devices.

Motorola One Fusion: Expected features, specs

The device could have a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution. In addition, this screen will be a little more common, since instead of a full-screen design, it will make use of a small drop-shaped notch. The Motorola One Fusion will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. This hardware will be equipped with 4GB of RAM. An earlier leak pointed out that the phone will also feature a 6GB RAM variant. The internal storage options of the phone will be 64GB and 128GB. It will also run the Android 10 operating system as standard.

As per the leaks, the smartphone could pack a 5,000 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support. In terms of camera, the Motorola One Fusion could have a quad-camera setup at the back. It will be comprised of a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing camera might be an 8-megapixel sensor.

Motorola Edge Lite: Expected features, specs

The Motorola Edge Lite has a model number of XT2075. The cited source suggested that the handset will either be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 730G SoC. Besides, the alleged device with model number XT2075-3 has made an appearance on the FCC certification website. The listing reportedly hinted that the new phone would have a minimum of 4,700mAh battery capacity. It is likely to ship with Android 10 OS out of the box. The device will offer support for 5G and may launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The original Edge phone from the company also has 5G support.