comscore Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7
News

Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7

News

Motorola will reportedly host a launch event on July 7, where it is expected to unveil two phones. The company is widely rumored to launch Motorola One Fusion and Motorola Edge Lite smartphone on the

  • Published: June 26, 2020 2:53 PM IST
Motorola-One-Fusion+

Motorola will reportedly host a launch event on July 7, where it is expected to unveil two phones. The company is widely rumored to launch Motorola One Fusion and Motorola Edge Lite smartphone on the same day. The upcoming Motorola launch event will kick off at 3:00PM CET (6:30pm IST) on July 7.

This information comes from GSMArena. The brand has already launched Motorola Edge+ and One Fusion+ in India and it is now expected to launch budget devices. As the launch date nearing, the company will likely reveal more details about the Motorola launch event. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the possible specifications and features of the upcoming devices.

Motorola One Fusion: Expected features, specs

The device could have a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution. In addition, this screen will be a little more common, since instead of a full-screen design, it will make use of a small drop-shaped notch. The Motorola One Fusion will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. This hardware will be equipped with 4GB of RAM. An earlier leak pointed out that the phone will also feature a 6GB RAM variant. The internal storage options of the phone will be 64GB and 128GB. It will also run the Android 10 operating system as standard.

As per the leaks, the smartphone could pack a 5,000 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support. In terms of camera, the Motorola One Fusion could have a quad-camera setup at the back. It will be comprised of a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing camera might be an 8-megapixel sensor.

Motorola Edge Lite: Expected features, specs

The Motorola Edge Lite has a model number of XT2075. The cited source suggested that the handset will either be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 730G SoC. Besides, the alleged device with model number XT2075-3 has made an appearance on the FCC certification website. The listing reportedly hinted that the new phone would have a minimum of 4,700mAh battery capacity. It is likely to ship with Android 10 OS out of the box. The device will offer support for 5G and may launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The original Edge phone from the company also has 5G support.

Features Motorola One Fusion Plus Motorola Edge Plus
Price 16999 74999
Chipset Snapdragon 730G SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS Android 10 Android v10 (Q)
Display IPS TFT LCD-6.5” Total Vision-FHD+ (2340×1080) | 395ppi 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB + 128GB built-in and Up to 1TB microSD card expandable 12 GB RAM and 256 GB Internal Memory
Rear Camera 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP 108 MP f/1.8 Primary Camera + 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera + 8 MP f/2.4 Telephoto (upto Digital Zoom, upto 3x Optical Zoom) Camera
Front Camera 16MP (f/2.2, 1um) | 4MP (f/2.2, 2um) Quad Pixel 25 MP f/2.0 Primary Camera
Battery 5000mAh 5000 mAh
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 26, 2020 2:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions
Review
Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions
Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7

News

Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 price in India could be Rs 2,499

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 price in India could be Rs 2,499

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for others

Opinions

Xiaomi Mi Notebook launch in India paves way for others

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

Most Popular

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India

Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM

OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary trailer revealed

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7

News

Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7
Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Flagship Phones that are launched in India in 2020
Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

Top Products

Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020
Best phone Under 12000

Top Products

Best phone Under 12000
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 कैमरा भारत में 5,999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, ये हैं खूबियां

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite को सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं आप, इतना मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

BSNL ने बढ़ाया '5 पे 6' कैशबैक ऑफर, इस तरह से उठा सकते हैं फायदा

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 भारत में इस कीमत पर हो सकता है लॉन्च

अमेजन से खरीद सकेंगे OnePlus Nord, जल्द लॉन्च होगा यह किफायती स्मार्टफोन

Latest Videos

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

News

Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7
News
Motorola expected to launch One Fusion and Edge Lite phones on July 7
Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details
OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India

News

OnePlus 8 5G next sale on June 29 via Amazon India
Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM

News

Mi NoteBook 14 series sale today at 12 PM
OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary trailer revealed

News

OnePlus Nord / OnePlus Z documentary trailer revealed

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers