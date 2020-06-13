comscore Motorola to launch One Fusion+ in India soon | BGR India
Motorola to launch One Fusion+ in India soon

The company is likely to unveil the product in the coming days, which is expected to come in the mid-range segment.

  Published: June 13, 2020 1:51 PM IST
Motorola has teased the launch of One Fusion+ phone in India. The company has shared this update via this tweet, where it says ‘Coming soon’. Motorola is likely to launch the phone in the coming weeks, and we’re probably going to hear about it very soon. Also Read - Motorola launches Moto G Fast, Moto E 2020 with Android 10

The One Fusion+ is touted as a mid-range device. In India it will compete with brands like Xiaomi and Realme among others. The phone made its global debut earlier this week, and will go on sale in Europe later this month. One Fusion+ has been priced at €299 or around Rs. 25,500, but with the available hardware, and competition in India, the phone needs to be priced under Rs 15,000 to become a success. Also Read - Motorola Moto Razr 2 could come with 6.7-inch display

Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications

The One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It ships with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The smartphone draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core SoC, with two Kryo 470 Gold cores clocked at 2.2 GHz and six Kryo 470 Silver cores at 1.8 GHz speed. The device also has HDR10 display support and up to 1TB expandable storage. The smartphone is made up of plastic back and plastic frame with Splash resistant glass front coating. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite launched in India for Rs 8,999: Check sale date, specifications

The Motorola One Fusion+ features a quad-camera setup at the back. That includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture. It also consists of a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has 4K video recording support with PDAF. On the front, the device sports a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies housed in a pop-up camera setup.

The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the device. For connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

 

  Published Date: June 13, 2020 1:51 PM IST

