Motorola to unveil 5G version of foldable Moto Razr: Report

Motorola will manufacture the Moto Razr 5G at the Lenovo’s factory in the city of Wuhan. The same will first roll out there only.

  Published: January 27, 2020 11:47 AM IST
Motorola is said to be working on a 5G version of the Motorola Razr 2019. The Lenovo-owned company will reportedly unveil the Motorola Razr 5G at the Wuhan International Expo Center in the city of Wuhan. Also, it is suggested that the 5G-connected Moto Razr won’t be sold globally.

As reported by GSMArena, Motorola will manufacture the Moto Razr 5G at the Lenovo’s factory in the city of Wuhan. The same will first roll out there only. Meanwhile, the US carrier Verizon has started taking pre-orders for the standard Motorola Razr, and the smartphone will go on sale from February 6.

Motorola recently announced that there will be slight delay in the pre-order and launch timing of foldable Moto Razr due to significant demand. In the United States, Motorola had previously announced the availability date as December 26, which had gotten delayed until next announcement.

The company launched the vertically foldable smartphone Moto Razr at $1,499.99 in the US on November 14. Consumers looking to purchase the Motorola Razr can buy it at $62.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment.

Moto Razr: Features, specifications

In terms of specifications, the Motorola phone has two screens. The outer one is a small 2.7-inch Quick View panel while the inner one is a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. There are two cameras as well. One 16-megapixel sensor placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch on the bigger display. The processor used is a Snapdragon 710 SoC.

To recall, Motorola recently confirmed that the Moto Razr “is coming soon to India”. The company started taking registrations on a dedicated page for India right after US launch. Motorola’s recent tweet doesn’t reveal the India launch subtle, but it seems that the launch might happen soon.

Features Motorola Razr
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 710
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Outer – 2.7-inch gOLED (600 x 800p) display, inner – 6.2-inch pOLED (2142 x 876p)
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 2,510mAh

