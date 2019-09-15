Motorola is all set to enter a new smart TV segment globally. The company will launch its first Android-based TV in India on September 16. The television will reportedly be available for purchase via Flipkart. The smart TV will offer a big integrated soundbar. As we previously reported, it will have 30W front-firing speakers, coupled with DTS TruSurround and Dolby Audio support.

The television will also feature thin bezels, as per a teaser image. For the display, the Android TV will come with motion-compensated frame interpolation (MEMC) support for smoother visuals. But, the standard refresh rate might be 60Hz like other regular smart televisions in the market. Furthermore, the price of the upcoming Motorola TV could be closer to Xiaomi’s Mi TV range, and with televisions from Thomson, Vu, Kodak and more.

The rest of the details regarding the smart TV are still under the wraps. Besides, Flipkart will be hosting its festive “Big Billion Days” sale on September 29. So there are high chances that the TV might go on sale the same day. Apart from Android TV, Motorola will also launch a new phone, dubbed Moto E6s, on September 16. This Motorola smartphone will also be available via Flipkart.

The teasers of the phone suggest that it will be a rebranded version of Moto E6 Plus, which was launched last week at IFA 2019. The new Moto E6s will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option. It is likely to offer support for a dedicated microSD card slot. The device will offer a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. The handset will arrive with a 6.1-inch Max Vision screen with HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Lastly, the Moto E6s will debut with a tear-drop-style notched display design. It is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 segment in India.