Motorola TV to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected features

Ahead of the launch, Motorola TV is tipped to arrive with an integrated soundbar. It is expected against smart TVs from brands like Xiaomi, Thomson, TCL, Kodak, Blaupunkt, Vu and others.

  • Published: September 16, 2019 8:44 AM IST
Motorola is set to enter the TV segment in India in collaboration with Flipkart. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is entering the smart TV market now dominated by Xiaomi. The Chinese smartphone maker started selling televisions in India just over 15 months back. Its success has allowed other companies to explore their entry as well. The launch comes just weeks ahead of the launch of OnePlus TV in India.

Motorola TV Launch Today: How to watch the livestream

Motorola is set to launch its TV alongside Moto E6s smartphone today. The launch for the smartphone is scheduled for 1PM IST while the TV launch is set for 12:00PM IST. According to Flipkart, the launch event will be streamed live on the company website and through the app as well. It seems like Motorola TV is basically a Flipkart offering with Motorola branding on it. The TV could be a more premium in-house brand for Flipkart, which already sells TVs under its MarQ brand.

Motorola TV Launch: Here is what we know so far

The teaser image posted by Flipkart reveals that Motorola TV will feature thin bezels. It will be a smart TV running Android TV OS and will compete against the likes of Xiaomi, Thomson, TCL and others. One of the big highlights is expected to be the integrated soundbar similar to Blaupunkt’s offering in the country. The front-firing speaker will deliver sound output equivalent to 30W and support Dolby Audio and Dolby TruSurround sound.

BGR India has learnt that the TV will feature a 60Hz panel and it will be priced competitively in the market. Most details about this TV remains unknown at this moment. It is also not clear whether Motorola and Flipkart plan to offer multiple screen size. An option to choose between 32-inch and 50-inch will make the company competitive against its rivals. Can Motorola branding help Flipkart sell more smart TVs in the market? We will find out soon enough.

