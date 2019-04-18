comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola working on Night Vision and Portrait Lighting effect for Moto G7 Plus and other models
News

Motorola working on Night Vision and Portrait Lighting effect for Moto G7 Plus and other models

News

Motorola is trying to win back consumers in the mid-range segment with new camera features. However, it is not clear whether these features will work well or just end up being a gimmick.

  • Published: April 18, 2019 12:57 PM IST
motorola-one-power-review

Image credit: Rajat Sharma

Motorola was once the undisputed champion in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone with its Moto E and Moto G series models. However, in the past few years, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has conceded that position to Chinese rivals like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei’s Honor. In order to stay competitive, Motorola has introduced the first 5G smartphone in the form of Moto Z3 with 5G MotoMod, and is also expected to resurrect the Razr branding in the form of a new foldable smartphone. While it is trying to change the narrative in the premium smartphone segment with new devices, there is also some work happening in the entry-level and mid-range segment.

The next smartphone from Motorola in the mid-range segment is said to be the Motorola One Vision. The device has already appeared on the Bluetooth certification site, US FCC and even on Google’s ARCore supported devices list. While the smartphone is expected to launch sometime soon, Motorola is also working on couple of software enhancements to stay competitive against Chinese smartphone makers. The first such feature planned for Motorola smartphones is called Night Vision, which as the name implies is a camera feature.

Upcoming Motorola smartphone renders with four cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors leaked

Also Read

Upcoming Motorola smartphone renders with four cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors leaked

The Night Vision will act as a camera mode allowing Motorola users to take better pictures in low-light conditions. It could be mimic Google’s Night Sight on Pixel phones or Huawei’s Night Mode to capture multiple frame using long exposure. According to XDA, Motorola is developing the feature for the upcoming Motorola One Vision and Moto G7 Plus smartphones. The feature could also be pushed to other Motorola devices as part of a future update. Motorola has updated its camera app with integration like Google Lens and Google Photos in the past. It has also added options like Live Filters, AR Stickers to the camera application. The Night Vision could arrive on Motorola phones in a similar fashion.

Another feature reportedly being planned by Motorola is called portrait relighting effect. XDA notes that the feature will add lighting effects as well as blur to portrait mode photos. It will offer effects such as Studio, Color pop, Sunshine, Noir, Side, and Stage. The feature is said to be planned for the Motorola One Vision, Moto Z4 Play and the foldable Moto Razr phone. Renowned leakster Evan Blass had tweeted yesterday that Motorola has four planned devices – Motorola One, Motorola One Power, Motorola One Vision and Motorola One Action.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

The Chicago-based company launched the Motorola One and One Power at IFA 2018 last year. We could see successors this year but the first phone to come out is likely to be the Motorola One Vision. The company is also said to be planning another device codenamed ‘troika’ powered by Samsung Exynos 9610 mobile processor. More details about these devices are expected in the coming weeks.

  • Published Date: April 18, 2019 12:57 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Fortnite’s new patch v8.40 notes out, bringing back planes for a dogfighting mode
Gaming
Fortnite’s new patch v8.40 notes out, bringing back planes for a dogfighting mode
Motorola working on Night Vision and Portrait Lighting effect

News

Motorola working on Night Vision and Portrait Lighting effect

OnePlus 3 and 3T: Here is how to install Android 9 Pie Community Beta update

How To

OnePlus 3 and 3T: Here is how to install Android 9 Pie Community Beta update

Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India

Samsung Galaxy Fold review units breaking around the world in just one day

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold review units breaking around the world in just one day

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

JustDial breach leaks personal data of more than 100 million users

Amazon will shutdown online marketplace in China

Tata Sky launches 4 New SD and HD Lite packs

Motorola working on Night Vision and Portrait Lighting effect

Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola working on Night Vision and Portrait Lighting effect

News

Motorola working on Night Vision and Portrait Lighting effect
Moto G7 Plus Viva Red color variant launched in China: Price and specifications

News

Moto G7 Plus Viva Red color variant launched in China: Price and specifications
Upcoming Motorola smartphone renders with four cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors leaked

News

Upcoming Motorola smartphone renders with four cameras, in-display fingerprint sensors leaked
Motorola Moto One Vision spotted on the list of Google ARCore supported devices; likely to launch soon

News

Motorola Moto One Vision spotted on the list of Google ARCore supported devices; likely to launch soon
Moto G7 and Motorola One launched in India

News

Moto G7 and Motorola One launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

ब्लैक ग्रेडिएंट डिजाइन के साथ दो कलर ऑप्शन में आ सकता है Vivo Y17 स्मार्टफोन, जानें खूबियां

TikTok App पर बैन का कोई फायदा नहीं, ऐसे कर सकते हैं इस्टॉल और ऑपरेट

Oppo A5s भारत में ड्यूल कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

'2 दिन भी नहीं टिक पाया Samsung का डेढ़ लाख का फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Galaxy Fold'

JustDial की चूक से 10 करोड़ यूजर्स का पर्सनल डाटा खतरे में

News

JustDial breach leaks personal data of more than 100 million users
News
JustDial breach leaks personal data of more than 100 million users
Amazon will shutdown online marketplace in China

News

Amazon will shutdown online marketplace in China
Tata Sky launches 4 New SD and HD Lite packs

News

Tata Sky launches 4 New SD and HD Lite packs
Motorola working on Night Vision and Portrait Lighting effect

News

Motorola working on Night Vision and Portrait Lighting effect
Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 update rolling out in India