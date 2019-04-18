Motorola working on Night Vision and Portrait Lighting effect for Moto G7 Plus and other models

Motorola was once the undisputed champion in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone with its Moto E and Moto G series models. However, in the past few years, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has conceded that position to Chinese rivals like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei’s Honor. In order to stay competitive, Motorola has introduced the first 5G smartphone in the form of Moto Z3 with 5G MotoMod, and is also expected to resurrect the Razr branding in the form of a new foldable smartphone. While it is trying to change the narrative in the premium smartphone segment with new devices, there is also some work happening in the entry-level and mid-range segment.

The next smartphone from Motorola in the mid-range segment is said to be the Motorola One Vision. The device has already appeared on the Bluetooth certification site, US FCC and even on Google’s ARCore supported devices list. While the smartphone is expected to launch sometime soon, Motorola is also working on couple of software enhancements to stay competitive against Chinese smartphone makers. The first such feature planned for Motorola smartphones is called Night Vision, which as the name implies is a camera feature.

The Night Vision will act as a camera mode allowing Motorola users to take better pictures in low-light conditions. It could be mimic Google’s Night Sight on Pixel phones or Huawei’s Night Mode to capture multiple frame using long exposure. According to XDA, Motorola is developing the feature for the upcoming Motorola One Vision and Moto G7 Plus smartphones. The feature could also be pushed to other Motorola devices as part of a future update. Motorola has updated its camera app with integration like Google Lens and Google Photos in the past. It has also added options like Live Filters, AR Stickers to the camera application. The Night Vision could arrive on Motorola phones in a similar fashion.

Motorola One

Motorola One Power

Motorola One Vision

Motorola One Action — Evan Blass (@evleaks) 17 April 2019

Another feature reportedly being planned by Motorola is called portrait relighting effect. XDA notes that the feature will add lighting effects as well as blur to portrait mode photos. It will offer effects such as Studio, Color pop, Sunshine, Noir, Side, and Stage. The feature is said to be planned for the Motorola One Vision, Moto Z4 Play and the foldable Moto Razr phone. Renowned leakster Evan Blass had tweeted yesterday that Motorola has four planned devices – Motorola One, Motorola One Power, Motorola One Vision and Motorola One Action.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Go First Look

The Chicago-based company launched the Motorola One and One Power at IFA 2018 last year. We could see successors this year but the first phone to come out is likely to be the Motorola One Vision. The company is also said to be planning another device codenamed ‘troika’ powered by Samsung Exynos 9610 mobile processor. More details about these devices are expected in the coming weeks.