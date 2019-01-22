comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola's Mod maker Livermorium planning a smartphone with a QWERTY slide-out keyboard
News

Motorola's Mod maker Livermorium planning a smartphone with a QWERTY slide-out keyboard

News

The upcoming high-end smartphone with a QWERTY slide-out keyboard will have a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

  • Updated: January 22, 2019 1:28 PM IST
Fx-Smartphone-Keyboard-official

Last year, Motorola announced a QWERTY keyboard Moto Mod for the Moto Z Series at CES, and this was made by a company called ‘Livermorium’. While the Mod got cancelled later on, the company is now again in news for a high-end smartphone with a QWERTY slide-out keyboard.

Livermorium, which has now changed its name to F(x) Technology, has released a promotion campaign in a series of emails to users who showed interest in their company for the upcoming smartphone. The company has provided few key aspects of their upcoming smartphone as part of promotion.

Motorola patent reveals folding-display smartphone like Razr V3

Also Read

Motorola patent reveals folding-display smartphone like Razr V3

As first reported by XDA-developers, the upcoming high-end smartphone with a QWERTY slide-out keyboard will have a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. F(x) Technology claims that they will put the big display in a smaller footprint than the Nokia 7.1 Plus and the Moto Z3. For the slider, they claimed to have hired the team that designed the keyboard for Nokia N97, Nokia E5, and Nokia N950.

In terms of display, the promotion emails sent to subscribers note that it will boast of an AMOLED panel for “ more vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and fewer, thinner screen layers” and will have curved edges to match the overall design of the phone. For the slide-out physical keyboard, it will have a five-row QWERTY keys with dedicated number keys and these will be backlit.

Just for the keyboard, the shared image by the company shows Ctrl, Shift and Fn keys. It will also have a Caps Lock key with a tiny green LED to show that it is turned on. The keys will have a convex design and are said to be optimized to make them comfortable to press. The company also claims support for multiple languages.

Moto G7 Power live photos, specifications and prices leaked online ahead of launch

Also Read

Moto G7 Power live photos, specifications and prices leaked online ahead of launch

As of now, the smartphone from F(x) Tech is expected to be released in Q1 2019. While the phone will ship with a stock version of Android Pie with a new launcher focused on improving landscape operations, the company has also approached LineageOS developers with plans to also work with Sailfish OS.

  • Published Date: January 22, 2019 1:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 22, 2019 1:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG update with Vikendi for Xbox and PS4 going live today: Patch notes and server downtime
thumb-img
News
Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone
thumb-img
News
After Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 too spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu

Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone

Motorola's Mod maker Livermorium planning a smartphone with a QWERTY slide-out keyboard

Telegram brings undo delete, improved group permissions, and more

Vivo APEX 2019 render gives us the best look yet ahead of January 24 launch

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu
Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone

News

Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone
Motorola's Mod maker Livermorium planning a smartphone with a QWERTY slide-out keyboard

News

Motorola's Mod maker Livermorium planning a smartphone with a QWERTY slide-out keyboard
Telegram brings undo delete, improved group permissions, and more

News

Telegram brings undo delete, improved group permissions, and more
Motorola patent reveals folding-display smartphone like Razr V3

News

Motorola patent reveals folding-display smartphone like Razr V3

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 3.1 Plus के बाद Nokia 5.1 भी Android Pie के साथ गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट

सीढ़ियों से गिराया और स्केट की तरह इस्तेमाल किया लेकिन फिर भी नहीं टूटा रेडमी नोट 7, वीडियो में देखें

Realme U1 यूजर्स अब फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर की मदद से खींच सकेंगे फोटो, मिल रही है नई अपडेट

Paytm Mall Republic Day Sale: इन iPhone पर मिल रहा है 8 हजार रुपये तक का कैशबैक

LG का अगला फ्लैगशिप G8 ThinQ 24 फरवनरी को हो सकता है लॉन्च

News

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu
News
Lenovo Z5 Pro GT spotted on AnTuTu
Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone

News

Android Q may offer more control to network carriers to SIM lock your smartphone
Motorola's Mod maker Livermorium planning a smartphone with a QWERTY slide-out keyboard

News

Motorola's Mod maker Livermorium planning a smartphone with a QWERTY slide-out keyboard
Telegram brings undo delete, improved group permissions, and more

News

Telegram brings undo delete, improved group permissions, and more
Vivo APEX 2019 render gives us the best look yet ahead of January 24 launch

News

Vivo APEX 2019 render gives us the best look yet ahead of January 24 launch