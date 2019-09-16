comscore Motorola Smart TVs with Flipkart launched in India: Price starts Rs 13,999
Motorola Smart TV range with Flipkart strategic partnership launched in India: Price starts at Rs 13,999

The company has launched seven different models of the Motorola-branded televisions. These include HD ready, Full-HD, and Ultra-HD (4K) Smart TVs starting at Rs 13,999. These are priced differently and will be made available through Flipkart starting September 29.

  Published: September 16, 2019 1:48 PM IST
Motorola and Flipkart have entered a strategic partnership for a new product category for the company, and its the Smart Televisions (Smart TVs). The Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart and Motorola has launched Motorola-branded Smart TV range for the Lenovo-owned company. The Motorola Smart TV marks the smartphone brand’s entry into the consumer durables space.

The company has launched seven different models of the Motorola-branded televisions. These include HD ready, Full-HD, and Ultra-HD (4K) Smart TVs starting at Rs 13,999. These are priced differently and will be made available through Flipkart starting September 29. The e-commerce company will manufacture and distribute Motorola-branded televisions, starting with Indian market. The company hasn’t said anything about the global release of these Smart TVs as yet.

“We are also excited to be entering a completely new category, i.e., smart televisions, in partnership with India’s largest e-commerce giant, Flipkart. This strategic partnership has been in existence for our smartphones and now we have taken it to another level. The Motorola Android TVs, just like our smartphones, are crafted to perfection keeping today’s consumers’ needs and expectations in mind. We are excited to explore this category with our trusted partner Flipkart,” said Prashanth Mani, Country Head and Managing Director, Motorola Mobility.

Motorola 4K Smart TVs range: Specifications, features

Motorola and Flipkart say that the 4K range of Motorola Smart TVs offer Dolby vision with HDR10, along with an IPS panel and 1.07 billion colors reproduction. These televisions also come with MEMC technology, which according to company enables seamless fluid, frame-to-frame motion and exceptional screen refresh rates. Also, it gets in-built superior 30W speaker with DTS TruSurround Sound dubbed the “Motorola’s AmphiSoundX”.

The Smart TV experience will also be accompanied with Google Assistant, Chromecast, and official Google Android Pie V9.0. In terms of specifications, the Motorola TVs come with 2.25GB RAM, 16GB internal storage for apps and Triple core Mali GPU with Quad Core Processor for gaming experience. The company has also introduced a wireless AndroidTV Gamepad along with the TVs for gamers.

  Published Date: September 16, 2019 1:48 PM IST

