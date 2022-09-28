comscore Time for foldables is over, Intel and Samsung have launched a slidable PC
Move over foldable phones, Intel and Samsung have launched a slidable PC

The device turns a 13-inch tablet into a 17-inch monitor with a flexible display and a sliding mechanism.

Highlights

  • The slidable PC was launched at Intel's Innovation Day event.
  • It has a 13-inch tablet hat turns into a 17-inch monitor with a flexible display.
  • There is no word on when it will be available in the market.
Image: Intel

Samsung Display and chip-maker Intel have created the world’s first 17-inch slidable display for PCs that slides seamlessly, not unfolds, in your hands. Also Read - Intel’s Unison app will let you call, text, share files from your iPhone, Android phone

During Intel’s Innovation Day event, Samsung Display CEO JS Choi displayed a prototype PC that slides from a 13-inch tablet into a 17-inch display. Also Read - Intel launches 13th gen Intel Core desktop processors: Check details here

“We’re announcing the world’s first 17-inch slidable display for PCs. This device will satisfy various needs for a larger screen and portability as well,” Choi said at the event late on Tuesday. Also Read - Indian govt announces new rules to check smartphone theft: Check details

The device turns a 13-inch tablet into a 17-inch monitor with a flexible display and a sliding mechanism.

The companies were yet to reveal when this slidable PC will become available in the market.

Intel also showcased an array of new hardware, software and services aimed at helping its broad ecosystem of developers overcome challenges and deliver new generations of innovation.

The chip-maker also unveiled Unison, a new software solution that provides seamless connectivity between phones (Android and iOS) and PCs — starting with functionality including file transfer, text messaging, phone calls and phone notifications.

It will come to new laptops starting later this year.

The company also announced XeSS, or Xe Super Sampling, a gaming performance accelerator that works across Intel discrete and integrated graphics.

“It is now rolling out to existing games through updates and will be available in more than 20 titles this year. The XeSS software developer kit is also now available on GitHub,” said Intel.

  • Published Date: September 28, 2022 2:58 PM IST
