Mozilla Firefox Lite mobile browser app launched for Android devices

Mozilla has launched a new lightweight and fast mobile browser in India. The ‘Firefox Lite’ browser first made its debut in Indonesia back in August 2018 as Firefox Rocket. The browser is basically designed to offer Android users privacy-focused and fast experience. The company has also announced its strategic partnership with a few Indian entities. Additionally, the company asserted that the Lite version of Firefox is less than 4MB in size, unlike the original browser.

Joe Cheng, Head of Product Mozilla Asia said, “India is the second largest online market worldwide and a mobile-first country and is projected to grow to 666.4 million in 2023. Majority of India’s Internet users are mobile phone Internet users who take advantage of entry-level alternatives to expensive landline connections that require desktop PCs and infrastructure. This presents us with a huge opportunity to empower them with better than ever mobile browsing experiences.”

The company has added a Turbo mode to the Firefox Lite version, which reportedly blocks third-party trackers. The company explained that this mode would further render less data consumption and websites will load up much faster. Moreover, the browser comes equipped with browsing and tracking protection as well as several advertisers or websites leverage web trackers for user data collection and targeted advertising.

The company revealed that the newly launched Firefox Lite is available in 15 markets in Asia, which includes Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

“We continue to focus on providing tools and capabilities to our users and are always on a quest to discover and engage with newer partners to make our platform more agile. We aim to make Firefox Lite not just the best app for browsing and searching online but make it more engaging for our users and offer quality content such as news, games, shopping, travel deals and more,” Joe Cheng added.