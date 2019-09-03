Mozilla Firefox update will reduce power drain on macOS

Firefox is set to get a big update that will reduce power consumption on macOS by a factor of up to three. Mozilla teased the update today and it is being aimed at MacBook users. The new version will come two years after the release of Firefox’s Quantum update. For Mozilla, the increased battery consumption of Firefox has been a problem and Quantum release failed to fix this issue. Now, Mozilla is finally ready to fix this issue with an updated version.

Firefox Quantum release has been widely praised for its faster page loading speeds. However, MacBook users have not really been delighted and it has been a terrible experience when Mac users are away from a power outlet. The update has been described as a battery hog by Mac users on Reddit, HackerNews and other blogs. Even those who love Firefox have made a switch to other browsers, especially when they are mobile or have to use Mac on the go.

If you are running @FirefoxNightly on MacOS you will see a huge decrease of its power usage by a factor of about 3x, e.g when loading web pages! It’s all about making use of CoreAnimation for rendering now. There is more to come… So don’t forget to get the latest Nightly! — Henrik Skupin (@whimboo) September 2, 2019

Mozilla engineer Henrik Skupin claims that Firefox developers have finally made a breakthrough. According to ZDNet, they believe to have found a fix to Firefox’s power consumption on macOS. Skupin tweeted that the fix for the battery drain issue has been deployed with Firefox Nightly build for macOS. He also mentioned reduction in power consumption by a factor of about 3x. He also added that the build on macOS now uses CoreAnimation for rendering.

The fix is expected to land in the stable version of Firefox 70 expected to release in late October 2019. Firefox notes that nearly 7 percent of its 100 million monthly active users are running a version of macOS. Skupin also notes that there is more to come as part of power reduction. Those still using Firefox on their MacBooks might have to give it another go in the coming months. They will have to discover for themselves if Firefox consumes less battery than before.