comscore Mozilla Firefox update will reduce power drain on macOS
  • Home
  • News
  • Mozilla Firefox update will reduce power drain by a factor of three on macOS
News

Mozilla Firefox update will reduce power drain by a factor of three on macOS

News

Firefox developers have finally found a fix for severe battery drain caused by the browser on macOS. It is already available as part of Firefox Nightly and wider roll out expected next month.

  • Published: September 3, 2019 11:37 AM IST
firefox stock image

Firefox is set to get a big update that will reduce power consumption on macOS by a factor of up to three. Mozilla teased the update today and it is being aimed at MacBook users. The new version will come two years after the release of Firefox’s Quantum update. For Mozilla, the increased battery consumption of Firefox has been a problem and Quantum release failed to fix this issue. Now, Mozilla is finally ready to fix this issue with an updated version.

Firefox Quantum release has been widely praised for its faster page loading speeds. However, MacBook users have not really been delighted and it has been a terrible experience when Mac users are away from a power outlet. The update has been described as a battery hog by Mac users on Reddit, HackerNews and other blogs. Even those who love Firefox have made a switch to other browsers, especially when they are mobile or have to use Mac on the go.

Mozilla engineer Henrik Skupin claims that Firefox developers have finally made a breakthrough. According to ZDNet, they believe to have found a fix to Firefox’s power consumption on macOS. Skupin tweeted that the fix for the battery drain issue has been deployed with Firefox Nightly build for macOS. He also mentioned reduction in power consumption by a factor of about 3x. He also added that the build on macOS now uses CoreAnimation for rendering.

Mozilla Firefox now has enhanced tracking protection, updated Facebook container and more

Also Read

Mozilla Firefox now has enhanced tracking protection, updated Facebook container and more

The fix is expected to land in the stable version of Firefox 70 expected to release in late October 2019. Firefox notes that nearly 7 percent of its 100 million monthly active users are running a version of macOS. Skupin also notes that there is more to come as part of power reduction. Those still using Firefox on their MacBooks might have to give it another go in the coming months. They will have to discover for themselves if Firefox consumes less battery than before.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 11:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
Deals
Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mozilla Firefox update will reduce power drain on macOS

News

Mozilla Firefox update will reduce power drain on macOS
iPadOS: List of Apple iPads eligible for upgrade

News

iPadOS: List of Apple iPads eligible for upgrade
Mozilla Firefox now comes with enhanced tracking protection, and more

News

Mozilla Firefox now comes with enhanced tracking protection, and more
Apple WWDC 2019: Top Announcements you need to know

News

Apple WWDC 2019: Top Announcements you need to know
WWDC 2019: Here is everything Apple announced

News

WWDC 2019: Here is everything Apple announced

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Zoom बेंचमार्किंग बेवसाइट Geekbench पर लिस्ट हुआ, मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस सामने आईं

Gionee जल्द करेगा वापसी, Gionee M11 और Gionee M11s स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी

Vivo ने iQOO Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की 4 घंटे में 2 लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट्स बेची

Flipstar sale का आज आखिरी दिन : OPPO F3 समेत TV और लैपटॉप मिल रहा है अट्रैक्टिव डिस्काउंट

OnePlus TV की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले Amazon India पर हुई कंफर्म


News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
News
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially
Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works
Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

News

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone