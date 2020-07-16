Mozilla launches VPN service in 6 countries for mobile and PCs

Mozilla has launched its virtual private network (VPN) service for PC and mobile users. The company was testing the service in beta mode for quite some time. But now it has decided to roll out for users in countries like US, UK, Canada and more. It is compatible with Windows, Android and iOS for now, but MacOS and Linux users will also get the service in the near future. Also Read - Firefox Private Relay add-on will help users generate E-mail aliases for online forms

But to access the VPN feature from Mozilla you have to pay $4.99 (Rs 374 approx) every month. And since you're paying to use the VPN, Mozilla is offering multiple advantages over its competition. It says the service offers device-level encryption, no restriction on bandwidth, no tracking of your web activity and you can connect up to five devices with one account. In addition to this, Mozilla says the VPN lets you anonymously connect to over 280-plus servers from 30+ countries.

And since Mozilla isn't tracking your data, it won't be selling them to third-party vendors either. This is something that has been criticized for Google over the years. You can head over to the Mozilla website over here and sign up for the VPN service if you're in the countries where it is available right now.

Mozilla is also reported to be working on a built-in VPN feature for Firefox web browsers. The option will most likely roll out in the future updates to the browser. And the company is going to charge $2.99 (Rs 299 approx) a month for its built-in VPN feature on Firefox.

Mozilla Firefox gets new update

Mozilla recently launched a new updated version for its popular Firefox web browser. Firefox 76 has been updated for Windows, Mac, and Linux machines. The new update comes with a handful of developer features along with other changes. These include a lockwise password functionality and even improvements for the Zoom video conferencing client.