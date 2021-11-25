Mozilla announced that it will pull the plug on its Firefox Lockwise password manager app in December this year. As per Mozilla’s support article, it will no longer be available for download or reinstall after that. Notably, the final versions of the app are 1.8.1 (iOS) and 4.0.3 (Android). Lockwise support will end on December 13, 2021 Also Read - Mozilla Firefox to end support for Amazon Fire TV and Echo Show from 30 April

Users should also note that any bugs or issues found in the latest versions of the app will not be fixed by the company. However, it will continue to work for users who already have it installed on their devices.

For the unversed, Lockbox is an experimental mobile app that was launched back in 2018. It is used to access saved passwords and perform autofill on Android, iOS and desktop devices. It was eventually adapted as a Firefox extension.

Users do not need to be stressed about losing access to their saved passwords as Mozilla has given a solution for that as well. As per the support article, users can continue accessing passwords via the native Firefox browsers on their desktops and mobile devices. Given that you are using Firefox 93 or higher. “Firefox for iOS will already sync your saved Lockwise passwords. You can currently only use those inside Firefox. Check back for updates in December 2021 on how to use Firefox for iOS as your system-wide password manager.”

Earlier this month, Mozilla has rolled out Firefox 94 for iOS devices. The update has revamped the homepage design by adding quality of life improvements to the web browser. According to the company, the newly-introduced features are designed for “short bursts of online interactions that are constantly interrupted by life.”

With the new update, a new feature is introduced that helps users jump back to the last open active tab so that they dont lose what they were previously working on before they close they closed the app. This helps users find recently saved bookmarks more easily.