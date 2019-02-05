comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Mozilla to ship 'Firefox 66' with 'auto-play blocking' feature
News

Mozilla to ship 'Firefox 66' with 'auto-play blocking' feature

News

Firefox would still allow users to opt-in for the "autoplay sound" permission, if they want.

  • Updated: February 5, 2019 5:50 PM IST
mozilla adblocking

Photo Credit - Mozilla

Mozilla, the maker of the Open Source browser Firefox, is adding a new “auto-play blocking” feature to the search engine for desktop and Android users to block audible audio and video playbacks by default. The feature would come as part of “Firefox 66” which is scheduled for general release on March 19.

“Any playback that happens before the user has interacted with a page via a mouse click, printable key press, or touch event, is deemed to be autoplay and will be blocked if it is potentially audible,” Chris Pearce, Engineer, Mozilla wrote in a blog-post on Monday.

However, Firefox would allow users to opt-in for the “autoplay sound” permission from the default setting of “Block” to “Allow” for certain websites where users prefer the audible autoplay of audio and video to be allowed.

“We are also allowing sites to autoplay audibly if the user has previously granted them camera or microphone permission, so that sites which have explicit user permission continue to work as they do today.”

Google, Microsoft and Apple have also added provisions to limit and mute auto-playing media on Chrome, Edge and Safari browsers, respectively. Last year Mozilla announced that Firefox would no longer support auto-playing audio on the browser in a bid to crub advertisements.

“At this time, we’re also working on blocking autoplay for Web Audio content, but have not yet finalised our implementation but expect to ship the feature sometime in 2019,” Pearce noted.

  • Published Date: February 5, 2019 5:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 5, 2019 5:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool 3 with 'Dewdrop' notch display, dual-rear camera, Android 9.0 Pie launched at Rs 5,999
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi drops price of Redmi 6 lineup, offers temporary discounts of up to Rs 2,500
thumb-img
Deals
Asus OMG Days sale starts tonight on Flipkart: Here are the deals and more
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi 9 with triple rear camera setup spotted in hands of company executive

Xiaomi sub-brands to launch tech-leading and innovative devices in 2019: Report

Fitbit Versa 2 renders reportedly surfaced online in different colors

New TRAI rules to increase cable TV, DTH bills: Report

Mozilla to ship 'Firefox 66' with 'auto-play blocking' feature

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mozilla to ship 'Firefox 66' with 'auto-play blocking' feature

News

Mozilla to ship 'Firefox 66' with 'auto-play blocking' feature
Mozilla, other internet bodies red flag IT rule changes; seek fresh consultation

News

Mozilla, other internet bodies red flag IT rule changes; seek fresh consultation
Google Duo could soon get a web version: Report

News

Google Duo could soon get a web version: Report
Google Duo launching soon for web clients

News

Google Duo launching soon for web clients
Google Chrome will natively block (some) ads, starting July

News

Google Chrome will natively block (some) ads, starting July

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 स्मार्टफोन 7 फरवरी को बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

सैमसंग Galaxy A10, A20 और A30 भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, 8490 रुपये से शुरू होगी कीमत

कूलपैड ने भारत में सस्ती कीमत में लॉन्च किया नॉच वाला स्मार्टफोन

वोडाफोन के 119 रुपये वाले प्लान में मिल रहा है डेली 1GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 vs आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 with triple rear camera setup spotted in hands of company executive
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 with triple rear camera setup spotted in hands of company executive
Xiaomi sub-brands to launch tech-leading and innovative devices in 2019: Report

News

Xiaomi sub-brands to launch tech-leading and innovative devices in 2019: Report
Fitbit Versa 2 renders reportedly surfaced online in different colors

News

Fitbit Versa 2 renders reportedly surfaced online in different colors
New TRAI rules to increase cable TV, DTH bills: Report

News

New TRAI rules to increase cable TV, DTH bills: Report
Mozilla to ship 'Firefox 66' with 'auto-play blocking' feature

News

Mozilla to ship 'Firefox 66' with 'auto-play blocking' feature