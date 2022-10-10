comscore MS Dhoni-backed firm launches 'Made in India' drone called Droni
MS Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace has launched a new surveillance drone called 'Droni' at the global drone expo in Chennai.

drone

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Monday launched a quadcopter consumer camera drone called Droni. Famous for his helicopter shot, the former Indian cricket captain is the brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace, one of the leading drone manufacturing companies in India. The new camera drone was showcased at the global drone expo in Chennai. Also Read - MS Dhoni invests in drone startup Garuda Aerospace, to be its brand ambassador

Droni is a new battery-powered drone that is aimed at surveillance and will be available towards the end of this year. The company has not revealed more details about the new drone. Its price and features are also not available right now, but it is possible the company will divulge more details towards the launch later this year. Also Read - Want to be a drone pilot? Govt says there'll be over 1 lakh jobs in coming years

“Our Drone drone is indigenous and can be used for different surveillance purposes. It is efficient, seamless and high quality from a tech and build standpoint.” Garuda Aerospace founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said. Dhoni is not only the brand ambassador but also an investor in the company. At the launch, Dhone said he had taken a keen interest in agriculture during the Covid-19 lockdown, during which he also claimed to have learnt that drones are important for agriculturists. Also Read - Snap’s mini drone Pixy will help you click perfect selfies

Commenting on the launch of the new drone at the expo, the President of the Indian Drone Association and Former Wing Commander in the Indian Airforce, Anand Kumar Das said, “I am extremely delighted to serve on a platform where industry stakeholders connect to gain insights about the drone industry and happy to organize the Global Drone Expo with Garuda Aerospace. This platform will play a significant role in promoting the drone industry and fostering growth.”

The company also announced the launch of another drone called the Kisan Drone. It is aimed at farmers and will allow them to spray pesticides over a 3-acre land area per day.

Garuda Aerospace has drones for different purposes, such as surveillance, mapping, solar panel cleaning, agricultural seeding, and inspection. The company’s inspection drone is in use in Telangana. The company has partnerships and contracts of about $1.2 billion, according to Business Insider India. Its clients include the Indian Army, Swiggy, and MapMyIndia.

  • Published Date: October 10, 2022 3:48 PM IST
