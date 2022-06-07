comscore MS Dhoni invests in drone startup Garuda Aerospace
MS Dhoni invests in drone startup Garuda Aerospace, to be its brand ambassador

Leaving cricket aside, Dhoni has stepped into his next career. After retirement, Dhoni has been involved in various industries such as clothing, liquor and agriculture.

MS Dhoni invests in drone startup Garuda Aerospace, to be its brand ambassador (image: Pixabay)

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the shareholder of the Indian drone company Garuda Aerospace. MS Dhoni has decided to invest in a company that makes Drones and supports the Agriculture ecosystem in the country. Also Read - India revises rules for social media companies to protect users’ rights: Here are the details

Leaving cricket aside, Dhoni has stepped into his next career. After retirement, Dhoni has been involved in various industries such as clothing, liquor and agriculture. He is currently contracted to invest in drones as well. That too for agriculture. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India's first 5G testbed

Garuda Aerospace Company called it a proud association after Mahendra Singh Dhoni became a shareholder in drone start-up Garuda Aerospace. Dhoni has invested an undisclosed sum in Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace. Also Read - India's semiconductor consumption to cross $80 billion by 2026, says PM Modi

On the occasion of his association with Garuda, M S Dhoni said, “I’m happy to be a part of Garuda Aerospace and look forward to witnessing their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer.” Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been roped in to be the Brand Ambassador and Shareholder in Garuda Aerospace.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace is ecstatic about the development, “I’ve always been an Ardent Admirer of MS Dhoni & to have him as a part of the Garuda Aerospace family is honestly a dream come true,” said Agnishwar.

“Mahi is the epitome of Dedication & I firmly believe that having Captain Cool on our Cap table adds tremendous value which will motivate our team to perform better,” he further added.

Garuda Aerospace equipped with 300 drones & 500 pilots operating in 26 cities, Garuda Aerospace drone manufacturing facilities were recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this May, Jayaprakash wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Modi saying that none of the progress made in the Indian drone ecosystem would have been possible if not for his government’s progressive policies.

“With projected revenues of over $400 million in the next six quarters, Garuda has established market dominance in the precision agri tech sector by disrupting a $3 billion pesticide spraying market using the Kisan drone that increases food crop productivity for 200 million farmers,” Jayaprakash noted in his letter in May.

(With Inputs From ANI)

  • Published Date: June 7, 2022 8:36 PM IST

