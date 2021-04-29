MS Office Calibri font no more the default: Check out its replacement

It wasn’t long ago when Microsoft chose Calibri as the new default font for MS Office. Calibri gave MS Office apps like Word, Powerpoint, and Excel a new lease of life. Microsoft, however, is done with Calibri and has officially announced the “end of relationship” with the font. In simple words, Microsoft is now deciding between five new fonts as the default font for Office 365 services. Also Read - Microsoft Build 2021 from May 25-27; registration is now open

In a social media post, Microsoft gave us a glimpse of the five new fonts coming to MS Office 365, one of which will be chose as the new default font. The list of new fonts includes Bierstadt, Grandview, Seaford, Skeena and Tenorite. The company is letting users choose from one of these fonts as a default one.

Calibri no more the default font

"To help us set a new direction, we've commissioned five original, custom fonts to eventually replace Calibri as the default. We're excited to share these brand-new fonts with you today and would love your input. Head over to social and tell us your favorite," the company said.

We need to talk. What should our next default font be? pic.twitter.com/fV9thfdAr4 — Microsoft (@Microsoft) April 28, 2021

While Calibri will no more be the font you will see while opening a new Word or Excel document, it will still be available as part of a massive font list. Users will still be able to use Calibri in the same way they can use Times New Roman. Additionally, the five new fonts will be evaluated over the next few months and will also be added to the Office 365 ecosystem.

Microsoft had long relied on Times New Roman as the default font for Office apps until 2007. With MS Office 2007, the Calibri font was applied as the default option on all office apps. Microsoft is now changing the default font after 14 years.

