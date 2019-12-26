Micro-Star International or MSI for short has just introduced its next-generation laptop called the MSI Creator 17. As part of the introduction, MSI revealed that it is planning to launch the laptop at the upcoming CES 2020. However, just days before the launch, the company revealed key highlights of the laptop. The most important part of the upcoming laptop is likely to be its display. This is likely the first laptops in the market to feature a Mini LED screen. MSI also went ahead and shared all the special things that it has managed to achieve with this screen.

MSI Creator 17 to launch in CES 2020; details

During the introduction, MSI confirmed that this upcoming laptop is meant for creators. As per the claims, the company claims that Creator 17 can offer “top-notch, true-to-life color accuracy”. The company is also terming the laptop as an “unprecedented content creation” tool for anyone interested in making content. MSI thinks that Mini LED can soon become an industry-wide standard for all displays. It is worth noting that Mini LED is not a brand new technology and we have already seen it on some TV models. Similar to other laptops in the market, the “17” in the name of the product indicates the screen size.

Taking a closer look, the 17-inch display on MSI Creator 17 features up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. It also comes with Mini LED backlighting, 240 zones of local dimming, immunity to burn-in, and support for DisplayHDR 1000. Beyond this, MSI also claims support for 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The peak brightness is twice as much as most other displays with HDR support.

With the help of all these pointers, MSI claims that the Mini LED display is better than regular LED or OLED screens. The Creator 17 also features 4K resolution. Beyond all the performance improvements, the new technology will also be thinner, miniaturized, and more power-efficient. The laptop will also support 8K output while featuring the latest CPU and GPU in the market. Other important parts also include the UHS-III SD card reader along with Thunderbolt port.