comscore MSI Creator 17 with Mini LED screen to launch at CES 2020 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • MSI Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED 17-inch screen all set to launch at CES 2020
News

MSI Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED 17-inch screen all set to launch at CES 2020

News

The most important part of the upcoming laptop is likely to be its display. MSI also went ahead and shared all the special things that it has managed to achieve with this screen. Check out all the details here.

  • Published: December 26, 2019 11:29 AM IST
MSI Creator 17

Micro-Star International or MSI for short has just introduced its next-generation laptop called the MSI Creator 17. As part of the introduction, MSI revealed that it is planning to launch the laptop at the upcoming CES 2020. However, just days before the launch, the company revealed key highlights of the laptop. The most important part of the upcoming laptop is likely to be its display. This is likely the first laptops in the market to feature a Mini LED screen. MSI also went ahead and shared all the special things that it has managed to achieve with this screen.

Related Stories


MSI Creator 17 to launch in CES 2020; details

During the introduction, MSI confirmed that this upcoming laptop is meant for creators. As per the claims, the company claims that Creator 17 can offer “top-notch, true-to-life color accuracy”. The company is also terming the laptop as an “unprecedented content creation” tool for anyone interested in making content. MSI thinks that Mini LED can soon become an industry-wide standard for all displays. It is worth noting that Mini LED is not a brand new technology and we have already seen it on some TV models. Similar to other laptops in the market, the “17” in the name of the product indicates the screen size.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

Taking a closer look, the 17-inch display on MSI Creator 17 features up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. It also comes with Mini LED backlighting, 240 zones of local dimming, immunity to burn-in, and support for DisplayHDR 1000. Beyond this, MSI also claims support for 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. The peak brightness is twice as much as most other displays with HDR support.

MSI App Player Android emulator launched with 240 FPS capability

Also Read

MSI App Player Android emulator launched with 240 FPS capability

With the help of all these pointers, MSI claims that the Mini LED display is better than regular LED or OLED screens. The Creator 17 also features 4K resolution. Beyond all the performance improvements, the new technology will also be thinner, miniaturized, and more power-efficient. The laptop will also support 8K output while featuring the latest CPU and GPU in the market. Other important parts also include the UHS-III SD card reader along with Thunderbolt port.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 26, 2019 11:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets MIUI 11
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets MIUI 11
How to recharge FASTag account

How To

How to recharge FASTag account

BSNL extends validity of Rs 1,999 prepaid plan to offers 1,275GB data

Telecom

BSNL extends validity of Rs 1,999 prepaid plan to offers 1,275GB data

WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features

News

WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features

Samsung Galaxy S11 might be called the S20

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 might be called the S20

Most Popular

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

MSI Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED 17-inch screen to launch at CES 2020

Apple iPhone XR becomes top-selling smartphone globally in Q3 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets MIUI 11

WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features

Samsung Galaxy S11 might be called the S20

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

MSI Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED 17-inch screen to launch at CES 2020

News

MSI Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED 17-inch screen to launch at CES 2020
Acer launches eStore in India to boost sales online

News

Acer launches eStore in India to boost sales online
Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions
BGR India: Weekly News Wrap

News

BGR India: Weekly News Wrap
Acer ConceptD and ConceptD Pro premium range of PCs launched in India

Laptops

Acer ConceptD and ConceptD Pro premium range of PCs launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

अब ओपन सेल पर मिलेगा Realme X2 फोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानें कैसे खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme X50 5G स्मार्टफोन चीन में 7 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Solar eclipse 2019 Live update, India Timing: सूर्यग्रहण शुरू, यहां क्लिक करके देखें लाइव

News

MSI Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED 17-inch screen to launch at CES 2020
News
MSI Creator 17 laptop with Mini LED 17-inch screen to launch at CES 2020
Apple iPhone XR becomes top-selling smartphone globally in Q3 2019

News

Apple iPhone XR becomes top-selling smartphone globally in Q3 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets MIUI 11

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets MIUI 11
WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features

News

WhatsApp dark mode is finally rolling out: Key features
Samsung Galaxy S11 might be called the S20

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 might be called the S20