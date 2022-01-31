comscore MSI MAG Trident S mini gaming console design, key specs teased
MSI MAG Trident S mini gaming console design, key specs teased

MSI MAG Trident S mini gaming console dual-tone design teased, confirmed to get AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor

MSI MAG Trident S specs

MSI MAG Trident S, the upcoming mini gaming console will have AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor on board. The Taiwanese tech brand teased the new product design and internals on Twitter. Also Read - Best Gaming Laptops to get during Flipkart, Amazon Republic Day sales

As per the company, the mini gaming console will be powered by an APU from AMD instead of a separate dedicated graphics card. As per the teaser image, the MSI MAG Trident S will feature a compact body with a dual-tone design. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Winners in the Laptop category

MSI MAG Trident S design, internals teased

MSI took to Twitter to reveal details of the upcoming gaming console. The company has confirmed that the MAG Trident S will have AMD Ryzen 5000-series CPU. The device will be capable of supporting up to three monitors simultaneously. As seen in the images the controllers’ design assimilates the Xbox layout. The console could likely have USB-C, USB-A ports, and an audio jack. Also Read - Best laptops to buy under Rs 45,000 in October 2021: Dell Inspiron 3515, Acer Aspire 5, more

The compact and portable device takes up 2.6 litres in total size. The MAG Trident S will feature a white and black colour scheme and feature LED lighting. As per the tweet, the device will be capable of handling esports games including Valorant, DOTA 2, and run current-gen AAA titles via gaming streaming services. The company didn’t share the rest of the specs, or anything around the pricing, but we expect to hear more details in the coming weeks.

On a related note, MSI just announced MSI Pro AP241Z all-in-one (AIO) PC. The new system is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor and boasts a ‘server-grade’ cooling system for sustained performance. The desktop feature 23.8-inch full-HD (1,920×1.080 pixel resolution) IPS LED-backlit display. It sports an NVMe M.2 SSD and a 2.5-inch hard drive or SSD. The PC runs Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. It equips four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI out port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity options include- Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and Ethernet connectivity.

  Published Date: January 31, 2022 8:34 PM IST

Best Sellers